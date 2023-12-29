en English
AI & ML

Kajol Expresses Interest in Darker Roles, Transforms into Hannibal Using AI

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:36 am EST
Indian actress Kajol has stirred the imagination of her fans and peers alike by expressing her interest in playing roles that are darker and unapologetically black. In a recent discussion at Netflix India’s Film Actors Roundtable, she mentioned her fascination with the iconic character Hannibal, a suave serial killer. In an interesting turn of events, Kajol later used Artificial Intelligence to transform herself into this notorious character, sharing her new look on Instagram.

Embracing the Dark Side

In her Instagram post, Kajol was seen dressed in a black gown, her hair styled in a chic bob. Her dark lipstick added to the edgy look, reflecting the sinister charm of Hannibal. The post was captioned with her appreciation for the villainous look and her aspiration to try it out in real life someday, describing it as her ‘Villain Era’ project goals.

Industry Applauds Kajol’s Bold Vision

The post quickly garnered positive reactions from both her industry peers and fans. They commended her willingness to explore different, unconventional characters and encouraged her to take on such roles. It is this spirit of exploration and her ability to immerse herself fully in every role that has earned Kajol the reputation of being one of the most versatile actresses in the Indian film industry.

A History of Breaking Stereotypes

Kajol’s interest in darker roles is not new. She won acclaim for her negative role in the 1997 film ‘Gupt: The Hidden Truth,’ making her the first female actor to win the Filmfare Award for Best Actor in a Negative Role. This remains a testament to her ability to break stereotypes and bring unique characters to life on screen. If she does decide to take on the role of a character like Hannibal, it would undoubtedly mark another milestone in her illustrious career.

AI & ML Arts & Entertainment India
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

