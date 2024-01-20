Kaiser High School Triumphs at California State Theatre Festival

Students from Henry J. Kaiser High School in Fontana have marked a significant milestone in their theatrical journey. They emerged victorious at the prestigious California Educational Theatre Association's (CETA) state festival, held from January 12-14 at Fullerton Union High School, with their stunning production of William Shakespeare's 'Cymbeline.' Notably, this triumph followed their first-place win at the regional level, a first in Kaiser High's 13-year history of participation in the festival.

Advertisment

A Breakthrough Victory

The director of theater at Kaiser High, Wendi Johnson, hailed this victory as a significant breakthrough. The young artists had diligently worked to bring to life one of Shakespeare's less-performed plays, and their efforts have been rightly recognized and rewarded. The judging at the festival was comprehensive, examining the entire theater experience from setup to performance and breakdown.

Multiple Accolades for Kaiser High

Advertisment

Kaiser High's theater program received multiple accolades at the state festival. The students' hands-on involvement in all technical aspects, including sound and lighting, set construction, and costume and makeup design, was a testament to their comprehensive theater education. In addition to this, Kaiser High was granted a scholarship to attend the 'Stand Up for the Arts' event.

Individual Achievements

Notably, student Jami Jamison won first overall in acting for her portrayal of Imogen. Billy Bolhman received the esteemed Phil Reed Movement Award. Other standout contributors such as Kenney Plummer, David Huyan, Leah Young, and Paula Contreras also received awards for their exceptional contributions.

A Legacy of Excellence

Kaiser High has a history of excellence in these festivals, with consistent award-winning performances over the years. Superintendent Miki R. Inbody of the Fontana Unified School District praised the students for their hard work and the exceptional quality of their production, anticipating future successes from the theater department.