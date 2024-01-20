Kailyn Lowry, Former 'Teen Mom 2' Star, Welcomes Twins and Undergoes Tubal Ligation

Former 'Teen Mom 2' star, Kailyn Lowry, recently revealed on her podcast 'Barely Famous' the birth of her twins, marking a significant milestone in her journey to motherhood. The twins make her a mother of seven, with her boyfriend, Elijah Scott, being the father of the latest additions.

A Sudden Arrival

The twins, a boy and a girl, arrived five weeks early due to one of them being breech. Lowry, however, did not disclose the babies' names or their exact birthdate. Despite her initial fear of having a C-section, she bravely faced the procedure, with Scott by her side, embracing the unexpected turn that her pregnancy took.

A Decision Sealed

Following the birth of the twins, Lowry underwent a tubal ligation, a decision she confidently described as being '100% done with pregnancy.' The process, which came with its share of paperwork listing potential side effects, including regret, took longer than expected. Regardless, Lowry has expressed no regrets, affirming that her family now feels complete.

From '16 and Pregnant' to a Mother of Seven

Lowry's path to motherhood was first documented in 2010 on '16 and Pregnant.' Over the years, she has had children with three different partners, including Jo Rivera, Javi Marroquin, Chris Lopez, and now, Elijah Scott. This journey, filled with its highs and lows, has been a significant part of Lowry's life, shaping her into the strong, confident woman and mother she is today.