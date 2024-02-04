Kaido Racers: Rolling Art Meets Winter Roads in Vancouver

On a frosty winter day in Vancouver, B.C., Canada, a distinct group of car enthusiasts, known as 'kaido racers,' congregated to showcase their unique, modified vehicles. Tracing its roots back to Japan in the 1970s, the term 'kaido racer' refers to an eclectic range of cars modified for aesthetic appeal rather than racing prowess. These rolling pieces of art, decked out with extended exhausts, deep-dished wheels, and distinctive paint jobs, stand as bold statements of personal creativity.

A Celebration of Aesthetic Expression

Among the participants was Cynthia Lee, a fashion designer who translates her creative flair into automotive design. Her Hello Kitty-themed Civic is a testament to the event's underlying ethos - celebrating personal expression through the medium of automobiles. The gathering, known as the New Year's Touring, was in its second winter edition, following two successful summer events. The event's hosts, Reid 'Rudeboy' Olliffe and Keith Measures, maintained the schedule despite the city being blanketed in snow, living by the adage 'Rain, shine, or snow. We tour.'

Fusing Tradition with Modernity

The New Year's Touring is more than a simple get-together. It uniquely blends the Shinto practice of hatsuhinode - witnessing the first sunrise of the New Year - with a modern highway run. This tradition, ingrained in the kaido racer culture for over three decades, offers an intriguing mix of reverence for the past and the thrill of the present. Austin Bennett, another attendee, underscored the signature style of these cars with his Pepsi-liveried widebody Celica, notable for its low ground clearance.

More than Cars: A Community of Creatives

The event also fostered camaraderie among participants. Stops along the way provided opportunities for attendees to admire each other's cars and share in mutual admiration of their creative endeavors. As the event drew to a close, participants returned home, their hearts filled with anticipation for the next gathering and the exciting prospect of even more elaborate builds.