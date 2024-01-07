en English
Arts & Entertainment

'Kadira Divyaraja': A Mythological Hit Reviving Sri Lankan Cinema

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:19 pm EST
‘Kadira Divyaraja’: A Mythological Hit Reviving Sri Lankan Cinema

The Sri Lankan cinema industry has witnessed a notable resurgence with the mythological epic, ‘Kadira Divyaraja’. Directed by the esteemed Prof. Sunil Ariyaratne, this film has not only garnered critical acclaim but has also emerged as a box-office success. The movie, in essence, is a captivating depiction of the country’s cultural and religious diversity, through a tale as old as time – the myth of God Katharagama, also revered as Skanda-Murukan or Kartikeya.

Unraveling the Myth of Skanda-Murukan

The narrative of ‘Kadira Divyaraja’ is deeply entrenched in Hindu mythology, meticulously portraying the romantic tale of God Skanda and the aboriginal princess Valli. It’s a testament to love that transcends divine and human realms, with a unique focus on the celestial-human union between Skanda and Valli – a theme rarely explored, and celebrated as the only such instance in regional mythology.

Interweaving History and Mythology

Simultaneously, the film intertwines this divine romance with the historical narrative of King Dutugemunu. As per legend, the king renovated the temple at Katharagama in gratitude to God Skanda who played an instrumental role in his victories on the battlefield. The combination of these two narratives elegantly captures the rich tapestry of Sri Lanka’s cultural, religious, and historical diversity.

A Stellar Cast and Praise-Worthy Cinematic Artistry

‘Kadira Divyaraja’ boasts of an ensemble cast featuring seasoned Sri Lankan actors along with Indian actors Samar Vermani and Sonakshi Rawat, both making their debut in Sri Lankan cinema. Produced by Dr. Ravi Liyanage of Raigam Group of Companies, the film has garnered immense praise for its storytelling prowess and cinematic artistry. It stands as a beacon of hope for the revival of Sri Lankan cinema in the post-pandemic world.

Arts & Entertainment Sri Lanka
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

