K-Dramas ‘Love Song for Illusion’ and ‘Marry My Husband’ Premiere with Promising Viewership Ratings

The world of K-dramas has welcomed four new narratives this week, each vying for audience attention with their compelling plots and strong character dynamics. One of the most anticipated among them is the historical fantasy romance drama, ‘Love Song for Illusion’, which premiered on KBS2 and achieved an average nationwide viewership rating of 4.3 percent according to Nielsen Korea.

‘Love Song for Illusion’ Captivates Drama Fans

Based on a popular webtoon of the same name, ‘Love Song for Illusion’ stars Park JiHoon and Hong Yeji in leading roles. The first episode of the drama showcased the exceptional talent of Park JiHoon in horse riding, archery, and charisma, further captivating the viewers. The series airs every Monday and Tuesday on KBS at 10:10 PM KST, and fans are eagerly awaiting the next episode.

‘Marry My Husband’ Achieves Higher Ratings

In competition with ‘Love Song for Illusion’ is another romance fantasy drama based on a webtoon, ‘Marry My Husband’. The drama has made an extraordinary start with a rating of 5.2 percent that increased to 5.9 percent with the second episode. The plot revolves around a young woman who gets a chance to turn her life around when she goes back in time.

‘Tell Me You Love Me’ and ‘Between Him and Her’ Make Their Debut

While ‘Love Song for Illusion’ and ‘Marry My Husband’ are enjoying favorable starts, other dramas such as ‘Tell Me You Love Me’ and ‘Between Him and Her’ have also made their debut. ‘Tell Me You Love Me’, broadcasted on ENA, has sustained a consistent average rating of 1.5 percent. Meanwhile, ‘Between Him and Her’, featuring Super Junior’s Donghae and actress Lee Seol, started with an average nationwide rating of 0.4 percent.

With these new dramas, particularly the promising ‘Love Song for Illusion’, the landscape of K-drama continues to evolve, offering viewers a diverse range of narratives to immerse themselves in. The competition for viewership ratings is a testament to the quality of these dramas and the captivating stories they bring to the small screen.