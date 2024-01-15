en English
Arts & Entertainment

JW Anderson’s Bold Pant-less Trend Redefines Menswear at Milan Fashion Week

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:04 am EST
JW Anderson’s Bold Pant-less Trend Redefines Menswear at Milan Fashion Week

Defying conventions at the Milan Fashion Week Men’s Autumn/Winter 2024, JW Anderson unveiled a daring collection that disrupted traditional menswear norms. The showstopper was undoubtedly the audacious pant-less trend for men, with models strutting the runway in sheer black pantyhose, underpinned by black underwear. The visionary behind this bold choice, Jonathan Anderson, coupled the look with oversized T-shirts, rendering pants obsolete.

A Nod to Stanley Kubrick’s Legacy

The collection takes its inspiration from a blend of domestic fantasy and the sinister undertones of Stanley Kubrick’s film ‘Eyes Wide Shut’. Anderson found particular resonance with the movie’s interior design elements, such as drapes, the use of vivid reds, and the artwork of Christiane Kubrick. These elements, once relegated to the backdrop, have been thrust into the spotlight in Anderson’s collection.

Comfort Meets Perversity

By repurposing these features, Anderson has created a collection that strikes a balance between comfort and perversity. The result is a reshaping of traditional menswear aesthetics, with the boundary-pushing pant-less trend leading the charge. Sumptuous double-face wrap coats, oversized cotton blousons, velvet blazers, and fuzzy cardigans all play their part in this sartorial revolution.

Reimagining Menswear

In an era where gender lines in fashion are increasingly blurred, Anderson’s bold collection is a testament to the evolution of menswear. The pant-less trend, while radical, is a reflection of the designer’s willingness to challenge and redefine accepted norms. The inspiration drawn from Stanley Kubrick’s ‘Eyes Wide Shut’ adds a layer of mystique and intrigue that sets this collection apart, ensuring its place in the annals of fashion history.

Arts & Entertainment Fashion Italy
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

