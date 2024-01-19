Justin Warren Unveils New Single 'Come Back Home': A Reflection of His Spiritual Journey

Renowned singer, songwriter, and worship leader, Justin Warren, unveiled his latest single, "Come Back Home" on January 19, 2024, marking his first release of the year. The Raleigh, North Carolina-based artist's new song, co-written and produced by GRAMMY-nominated and Dove Award-winning producer, Ian Eskelin, is now available on all major digital and streaming platforms. In an authentic reflection of Warren's spiritual journey, the single mirrors the biblical narrative of the Prodigal Son, symbolizing his personal return to God.

Global Release and Upcoming Promotion

The song is set to make waves in the radio world next month. This promotion will further enhance the reach of "Come Back Home," connecting with many more listeners globally. As a testament of Warren's journey back to God, the single holds a potent message for its audience, encouraging introspection and spiritual return.

For the Glory of God 2024 Tour

In line with his new release, Justin Warren is set to embark on the "For the Glory of God 2024 Tour" commencing February 9th in Buffalo Junction, Virginia. The tour further amplifies the reach of his music, allowing him to connect with his fans on a deeper level and share his spiritual journey through his art.

Warren's Rising Popularity

Justin Warren, who has already amassed over 1.6 million streams on Spotify, continues to grow in popularity. His music and tour updates are regularly posted on his official website and various social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube, allowing his global fanbase to stay tuned to his latest endeavors.