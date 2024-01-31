Justin Timberlake's Solo Career: A Journey of Chart-Topping Success

When Justin Timberlake embarked on his solo journey in 2002, he took the music industry by storm. His debut album 'Justified' climbed swiftly to No. 2 on the Billboard 200, producing four top 40 hits that included 'Like I Love You', 'Cry Me a River', 'Rock Your Body', and 'Senorita'.

'FutureSex/LoveSounds': A Leap Forward

Timberlake's second album, 'FutureSex/LoveSounds', released in 2006, outdid its predecessor by debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Singles 'SexyBack', 'My Love', and 'What Goes Around... Comes Around' became chart-toppers, cementing Timberlake's status as a solo artist.

Collaborative Success: Diverse Artistry

Despite a six-year hiatus from solo albums, Timberlake kept his name alive in the industry with successful collaborations with artists such as 50 Cent, Madonna, T.I., and Ciara. Each song reached the Hot 100 top 10, showcasing Timberlake's versatility and relevance.

Return to Solo: 'The 20/20 Experience' and 'Man of the Woods'

Timberlake's subsequent albums 'The 20/20 Experience' and 'Man of the Woods' continued his trend of producing top 10 hits. Songs like 'Mirrors', 'Suit & Tie', and 'Can't Stop the Feeling!' became cultural phenomena, underscoring the singer's enduring appeal.

As we anticipate the release of his new album 'Everything I Thought It Was', Timberlake's legacy reflects not just his own hits but also successful collaborations with icons like Jay-Z, Madonna, and Michael Jackson. This enduring influence makes Timberlake one of the music industry's most versatile figures.