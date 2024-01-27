Justin Timberlake's Anticipated Comeback: Producer Larrance Dopson Offers Insight into 'Everything I Thought I Was'

Pop sensation Justin Timberlake is gearing up for a much-awaited musical resurgence with his forthcoming sixth studio album, "Everything I Thought I Was." The simmering anticipation for this album has been further stoked by the release of its lead single, "Selfish." The album's producer, Larrance Dopson, who teamed up with Timbaland for this project, is buoyant about the potential of this album to reinstate Timberlake's A-list artist status.

Timberlake's Musical Evolution

"Everything I Thought I Was" is not just another album in Timberlake's discography. It represents a profound journey of self-exploration and honesty juxtaposed with exhilarating moments of fun. The album promises an amalgamation of introspective as well as familiar R&B tunes, offering a glimpse into Timberlake's artistic evolution. Timberlake has been meticulously crafting this album for four years, penning down a staggering 100 songs during the process.

A Glimpse into the New Era

Timberlake treated fans to a preview of his new era at an intimate show where he sampled two tracks from the impending album. The crowd's positive response to "Selfish" during a live performance at Timberlake's concert in Memphis indicates a promising start to this new chapter. Further intensifying the excitement, a 30-second album trailer narrated by renowned actor Benicio del Toro offers additional insights into what lies ahead.

Dopson on Timberlake and Drake

Dopson, a core member of the music production company "1500 Or Nothing," has previously benefited from Timberlake's philanthropy through scholarship donations to the music academy of 1500 Or Nothing. He stands firm in his defense of rapper Drake against criticisms from Yasiin Bey, formerly known as Mos Def. Bey had suggested that Drake's music lacks the authenticity of hip hop due to its upbeat nature. Dopson counters this by emphasizing Drake's unprecedented ability to captivate a pop-sized audience with minimal lyrics, asserting that Drake epitomizes a distinctive breed of hip hop talent.