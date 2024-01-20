Justin Timberlake Stirs Excitement with New Album Teaser and Free Concert

Pop sensation Justin Timberlake has sparked fervor among his global fanbase with the release of a tantalizing album trailer, subtly hinting at the title of his upcoming musical project, 'Everything I Thought It Was'. The enigmatic trailer, unleashed onto the public on January 19, was a harmonious prelude to a free concert Timberlake held in his birthplace, Memphis, Tennessee.

The trailer, graced with the narration of renowned actor Benicio Del Toro, painted a cryptic yet intriguing picture. It showcased a model car at a remote gas station in the desert, with the silhouette of Timberlake subtly haunting the background. The Memphis concert, a celebration of Timberlake's roots, coincided with the birthday of his mother, Janet Lynn Harless, who turned 63 on January 20. Timberlake's heartfelt expression of his love for Memphis added a layer of sentimentality to the event.

The concert was a musical feast for fans, as Timberlake debuted two fresh tracks, 'Selfish' and 'No Angels'. The latter was played by a DJ during an interlude, adding an element of surprise to the proceedings. The audience was also treated to a nostalgic journey with some of Timberlake's classic hits, and a cover of Al Green's timeless classic, 'Let's Stay Together'.

Adding to the buzz, Memphis Commercial Appeal disclosed the development of a documentary featuring Timberlake, under the direction of Fisher Stevens, who previously directed Timberlake in the critically acclaimed movie 'Palmer'. Stevens' presence at the concert with a camera crew, capturing candid moments for the documentary, further fueled the anticipation.

With the release of his sixth solo LP, first in six years, Timberlake is poised to make a significant comeback. Although the release date is still under wraps, the album's promotional campaign includes upcoming appearances on popular television shows 'The Tonight Show' and 'Saturday Night Live'. As Timberlake embarks on a new chapter in his career, fans and critics alike are eagerly awaiting what promises to be an exciting and reflective musical journey.