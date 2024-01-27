Justin Timberlake Returns to Stage with 'Forget Tomorrow World Tour'

Justin Timberlake, the international music sensation, has announced the Forget Tomorrow World Tour, his first in five years. The tour is slated to commence in Vancouver in late April. Timberlake will be performing in San Diego on May 14 at the Pechanga Arena San Diego, as part of a series of shows in the region, with additional performances scheduled in Las Vegas, San Jose, Los Angeles, Inglewood, and Phoenix. Tickets for the San Diego show will be available for purchase starting February 2.

Fan-First Pre-Sale Events

Prior to the general ticket sale, there will be exclusive pre-sale events for Citi Cardmembers from January 31 to February 1, and for Live Nation on February 1. These pre-sale events offer a unique opportunity for fans to secure their tickets to the highly anticipated concert tour.

Upcoming Album Release

Moreover, Timberlake is poised to release his sixth solo album, titled Everything I Thought It Was, on March 15, according to Billboard. The album will feature songs that fans will have the privilege of experiencing live during the Forget Tomorrow World Tour. Timberlake's latest single, 'Selfish', from the forthcoming new album, will also be part of the tour's repertoire.

End of the Tour

The worldwide tour will conclude on July 9 in Lexington, Kentucky. Known for hit songs such as 'Can't Stop the Feeling', 'Cry Me a River', and 'It's Gonna Be Me', Timberlake's return to the stage is eagerly anticipated by fans around the globe.