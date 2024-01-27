Justin Timberlake Gears Up for SNL Appearance: A Look into His History with the Show

In an exciting revelation, pop icon Justin Timberlake hinted at his highly anticipated appearance on the cult favorite Saturday Night Live (SNL) as the musical guest. The show will be hosted by none other than Dakota Johnson, known for her versatile acting skills. This won't be Timberlake's maiden voyage on SNL's stage; he has already earned his stripes in the show's coveted Five-Timers Club, having hosted five times prior.

Timberlake's Tease and SNL Legacy

Timberlake gave fans a glimpse of his upcoming SNL stint through an Instagram Story. He shared a still from the 2010 critically acclaimed movie 'The Social Network,' wherein he portrayed the character of Sean Parker, the Napster founder. Interestingly, the shared snapshot featured a scene with a Stanford University student, played by Dakota Johnson, the host for his upcoming SNL appearance.

As a testament to his enduring popularity on SNL, Timberlake is a member of the Five-Timers Club, a distinction given to those who have hosted the show five times. His performances have been lauded for their comedic timing and musical prowess, further establishing his versatility as an artist.

Behind The Scenes: A Memorable Day on Set

The mentioned scene from 'The Social Network' holds a special place in Johnson's memory, as it was filmed in a single day. That day was made even more remarkable with the presence of renowned director Terrence Malick on the set, observing how director David Fincher worked with digital technology.

Adding a humorous touch to the tale, Andrew Garfield, a co-star in the film, once shared an anecdote about mistakenly landing in Timberlake's trailer and finding his preparation materials. It provided an amusing, behind-the-scenes look into Timberlake's dedication to his roles.

Anticipating the SNL Appearance

In a recent interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, Timberlake hinted at participating in sketches during the SNL show. He also light-heartedly joked about no longer having his Five-Timers Club jacket, insinuating it might be co-opted by the SNL crew for future use.

While the exact details of Timberlake's appearance remain under wraps, the anticipation is palpable. As fans eagerly await the melding of Timberlake's musical and comedic skills on SNL, his upcoming performance promises to be a memorable addition to his already impressive SNL legacy.