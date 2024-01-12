en English
Arts & Entertainment

Justin Timberlake Announces Surprise Free Concert in Hometown Memphis

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:32 pm EST
Pop powerhouse Justin Timberlake has delighted fans with the announcement of a one-night-only free concert at the Orpheum Theater in his hometown, Memphis. Scheduled for 8 p.m. on January 19, this concert is not just a homecoming but also a promotional event for Timberlake’s upcoming album, ‘Man of the Woods’.

A Surprise for the Fans

Through social media, Timberlake expressed his exhilaration about the concert and his gratitude for the unwavering support of his fans. He has also given fans a unique opportunity to request up to two free tickets through Ticketmaster. However, the tickets are limited, and applicants must provide a credit card for validation. Rest assured, no charges will be levied. The allocation of tickets will be through a random selection process, and those lucky enough to be chosen will receive instructions for ticket pickup on January 18.

The Anticipation of ‘Man of the Woods’

Timberlake’s forthcoming album, ‘Man of the Woods’, has already garnered substantial interest due to its inspiration from his Tennessee upbringing. A blend of his musical roots and contemporary pop, the album promises collaborations with eminent artists such as Chris Stapleton, Alicia Keys, and Pharrell Williams. The release date for the album is set for February 2, building anticipation among fans and critics alike.

Timberlake’s Musical Journey

Timberlake, a Memphis native, rose to fame as a member of the boy band *NSYNC before establishing himself as a successful solo artist. His last album, 2018’s ‘Man of the Woods’, showcased his versatility and cemented his position as one of the leading figures in the pop music industry. The year 2023 was a relatively quiet one for Timberlake, who spent most of it in the studio, crafting new music with his longtime producer, Timbaland. The upcoming concert and album release signal an exciting new chapter in Timberlake’s illustrious musical journey.

Arts & Entertainment Music United States
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

