Justin Simien, Christopher Yost Adapt Vault's 'Heist: How to Steal a Planet' for Film

Filmmaker Justin Simien, celebrated for 'Dear White People' and 'Haunted Mansion', is joining forces with writer Christopher Yost, known for his work on 'Thor: Ragnarok' and 'The Mandalorian', to bring the Vault Comics title 'Heist: Or, How to Steal a Planet' to the big screen. The project is a collaboration with Tommy Oliver's Confluential Films, signaling an ambitious venture into science fiction and crime thriller genres.

Advertisment

Bringing 'Heist' to Life

The adaptation of 'Heist: Or, How to Steal a Planet' marks a significant step for Confluential Films, a company with a track record for backing compelling narratives from creators of color. The story, set on the planet Heist, revolves around Glane Breld and his crew as they embark on an audacious plan to steal the entire planet, home to the galaxy's most notorious criminals. This project not only showcases Simien's directorial versatility but also highlights Yost's adeptness in crafting engaging, genre-spanning scripts.

A Futuristic Vision

Advertisment

Simien expressed his excitement about the project, noting the unique blend of genres and the opportunity to infuse the narrative with afro-futurism. The involvement of Confluential Films and the creative synergy between Simien and Yost promise a distinctive cinematic experience. The film aims to explore themes of ambition, deception, and the quest for redemption, set against the backdrop of a richly imagined sci-fi universe.

Expanding Horizons

Aside from 'Heist', Simien is also working on adapting 'Geiger', another comic book property, for Paramount. This, along with the development of a 'Flashdance' series reboot, underscores Simien's expanding influence in the realm of film and television. Yost's return to comics with 'Unnatural Order' and their collaborative efforts on 'Heist' signal a promising future for innovative storytelling in cinema.

As 'Heist: Or, How to Steal a Planet' moves through development, the anticipation builds for a film that blends science fiction and crime thriller elements with a fresh perspective. With Simien at the helm and a creative team poised to challenge genre conventions, the adaptation is set to be a noteworthy addition to the landscape of film adaptations of comic books.