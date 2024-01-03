Justin Long’s Heartfelt Birthday Tribute to Wife Traces Their Love Story

On her 41st birthday, actor Justin Long took to Instagram to honor his wife with a touching video montage set to the tune of Billianne’s cover of ‘Simply the Best.’ The montage served as a window into their cherished moments, from the thrill of his wife swimming under a waterfall on Long’s 40th birthday to the tranquility of her first silent retreat.

A Love Story That Touched Many Hearts

Long’s montage wasn’t limited to their personal experiences but also included his wife’s adoration for a Beatles song, revealing the shared musical taste that binds them. The actor also fondly recollected their amusing encounter with a federal judge swaying to the rhythm of ‘Mambo 5’ during a vacation.

One of the most impactful aspects of the tribute was Long’s reflection on the profound influence of Paul Simon’s words on his wife. This testament to their emotional connection underscored the depth of their bond, hinting at their shared intellectual and artistic interests.

Looking Forward to the Future

While reminiscing about their past, Long didn’t shy away from discussing their future, subtly hinting at the prospect of having children. He expressed his admiration for his wife, stating that her presence inspires him to make a positive impact on the world.

Among the warm memories and future aspirations, Long didn’t forget to mention how his wife has breathed life into his favorite love songs, including the theme from the TV show ‘FAMILY TIES.’

From Rumors to a Whirlwind Romance

The couple’s romance story is as riveting as their individual tales. They first crossed paths on the set of a project in early 2021, and by March 2022, rumors of their engagement began to circulate. They confirmed the rumors in April on Long’s podcast, merely a month later. Following this, they secretly tied the knot in a spontaneous ceremony at the Rockaway Hotel in Queens, New York City.