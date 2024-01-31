Justin Hartley to Star in New CBS Drama 'Tracker' After Super Bowl LVIII

Well-known for his role on NBC's 'This Is Us,' Justin Hartley is poised to captivate audiences in a new CBS drama, 'Tracker.' The series, set to make its debut following Super Bowl LVIII, sees Hartley not just as its leading man, but also as an executive producer. In an exclusive interview with ET's Deidre Behar on the set in Vancouver, Hartley opened up about the forthcoming show.

'Tracker': A Gripping Tale of Mystery and Survival

'Tracker' is a television adaptation of Jeffery Deaver's bestselling novel 'The Never Game.' Hartley's character in the series, Colter Shaw, is a survivalist who uses his unique skills to solve mysteries nationwide, all while navigating personal family issues. The cast includes Robin Weigert, Abby McEnany, Eric Graise, Fiona Rene, and Mary McDonnell. Describing the show as gripping, thrilling, and entertaining, Hartley expressed his enjoyment of the role and confirmed that he has no plans to step down anytime soon.

A Potential 'This Is Us' Crossover

Despite venturing into new territory with 'Tracker,' Hartley isn't entirely leaving his 'This Is Us' character behind. He teased a potential crossover between the two shows, hinting at a storyline where his character, Colter Shaw, could cross paths with Milo Ventimiglia's character, Jack Pearson from 'This Is Us.' Adding to the interconnectedness, Jon Huertas, also from 'This Is Us,' is set to direct an episode of 'Tracker.'

CBS's High Hopes for 'Tracker'

The decision to debut 'Tracker' in the high-profile time slot following Super Bowl LVIII is indicative of CBS's confidence in the show's potential success. This strategy mirrors the launch of 'This Is Us,' which also premiered after the Super Bowl in 2018. The release date for the first season of 'Tracker' is yet to be announced. However, with Hartley at the helm both in front of and behind the camera, audiences are sure to be in for a thrilling ride.