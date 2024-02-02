Justin Bieber Returns to Stage with Surprise Performance at NHL All-Star Game

In a thrilling surprise, Justin Bieber took the stage in Toronto during the National Hockey League (NHL) All-Star Game weekend. The pop sensation had not graced a public stage since 2022 due to a diagnosis of Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a condition that caused facial paralysis and led to the postponement of his scheduled live performances. The unexpected return of Bieber, a renowned hockey enthusiast, added an electrifying twist to the event.

Bieber's Love for Hockey

Bieber's affinity for the sport is no secret. He has frequently been spotted at celebrity hockey games and has even gone as far as designing jerseys for the NHL All-Star event through his brand, Drew House. His surprise performance at History, a venue in Toronto, was a testament to his unwavering love for hockey.

A Surprise Performance Amid Health Concerns

Despite initial speculations suggesting Bieber would not be part of the All-Star festivities due to his health concerns, the Canadian pop star stood on the stage, resplendent in one of the All-Star jerseys he designed. His performance was a private show, creating an intimate setting that was a stark contrast to the large-scale concerts Bieber is famed for.

Bieber's Setlist

The singer's setlist included popular hits like 'Ghost', 'Peaches', 'Eenie Meenie', a slow-jam rendition of 'Baby', and an unexpected remix of SZA's 'Snooze'. The crowd was treated to a stripped-down version of Bieber's usually high-octane performances, testament to his versatility as an artist and performer.