Sundance Stars Justice Smith, Dylan O’Brien Embrace Inclusivity in Breakthrough

At the heart of the Sundance Film Festival, a confluence of talent brimming with potential and vibrancy, Justice Smith emerged as a standout figure. The Variety Golden Globes Breakthrough Artists Party applauded the actor's prowess, marking his inaugural presence at Sundance. With two films premiering at the festival; 'I Saw the TV Glow' and 'The American Society of Magical Negroes', Smith's star is undoubtedly on the rise.

Embracing Joy Over Pressure

Smith, reflecting on his previous Razzie nomination, expressed his gratitude and amusement. His focus, however, remains on finding joy in his craft, steering clear of the industry's notorious pressures. This ethos was mirrored in his performances at the festival, where he showcased his unique blend of talent and charisma.

Dylan O'Brien's Groundbreaking Role

Not far from the spotlight, Dylan O'Brien graced Sundance with his presence, starring in the groundbreaking film 'Ponyboi'. The film, helmed by intersex writer and filmmaker River Gallo, is significant for featuring an intersex lead character, and has been hailed for its refreshing and unique perspective. O'Brien's participation in 'Ponyboi' underscores the importance of diverse narratives and inclusive storytelling in today's cinematic landscape.

Normani's Transition and Dedication

Music artist Normani also received accolades at Sundance for her acting debut in 'Freaky Tales'. Sharing the screen with acting heavyweights like Pedro Pascal, Normani described the experience as a masterclass and affirmed her dedication to honing her acting skills.

Breaking Through the 'Weird'

Director Jane Schoenbrun, the creative force behind 'I Saw the TV Glow', was recognized with the breakthrough director award. Schoenbrun spoke candidly about their past and the pressure within the industry to tone down their 'weird' filmmaking approach. This recognition suggests a shift in the industry's acceptance and encouragement of unique, unconventional storytelling.