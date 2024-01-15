Juno Temple Shines at Critics Choice Awards 2024; ‘Barbie’ and ‘The Morning Show’ Lead Nominations

The 2024 Critics Choice Awards, held at Santa Monica’s Barker Hangar, were a spectacle of glitz and glamour, with a plethora of stars gracing the red carpet. Among them was Juno Temple, the 34-year-old actress known for her role in ‘Ted Lasso’, who looked sensational posing for photos alongside her co-stars Brett Goldstein and Phil Dunster. The event, hosted by comedian Chelsea Handler, was broadcast live on The CW.

‘Barbie’ leads the film nominations

Among the films, ‘Barbie’ dominated with 18 nominations, including Best Picture. Its star-studded cast, including Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, and America Ferrera, were all recognized in acting categories. Ariana Greenblatt was nominated for Best Young Actor/Actress, while Greta Gerwig received a nod for Best Director, and she along with Noah Baumbach was recognized for Best Original Screenplay. Other notable films such as ‘Oppenheimer’ and ‘Poor Things’ also stood out with multiple nominations, including Best Picture.

‘The Morning Show’ tops television nominations

On the television side, ‘The Morning Show’, featuring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, led the pack with six nominations, including Best Actress in a Drama Series. ‘Succession’ followed closely with five nominations. The Critics Choice Awards are notable for being a strong predictor of Academy Award nominations, and these shows and performances are now in the spotlight.

Awards reflect diverse range of films and television series

Organized by the Critics Choice Association, which represents over 600 media critics and entertainment journalists in the United States and Canada, the 2024 nominations list underscores a diverse range of films and television series. Categories such as Best Picture, Best Actor/Actress in various genres, Best Ensemble, and technical awards like Cinematography and Production Design testify to the wide array of talents recognized.