en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Juno Temple Shines at Critics Choice Awards 2024; ‘Barbie’ and ‘The Morning Show’ Lead Nominations

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:15 pm EST
Juno Temple Shines at Critics Choice Awards 2024; ‘Barbie’ and ‘The Morning Show’ Lead Nominations

The 2024 Critics Choice Awards, held at Santa Monica’s Barker Hangar, were a spectacle of glitz and glamour, with a plethora of stars gracing the red carpet. Among them was Juno Temple, the 34-year-old actress known for her role in ‘Ted Lasso’, who looked sensational posing for photos alongside her co-stars Brett Goldstein and Phil Dunster. The event, hosted by comedian Chelsea Handler, was broadcast live on The CW.

‘Barbie’ leads the film nominations

Among the films, ‘Barbie’ dominated with 18 nominations, including Best Picture. Its star-studded cast, including Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, and America Ferrera, were all recognized in acting categories. Ariana Greenblatt was nominated for Best Young Actor/Actress, while Greta Gerwig received a nod for Best Director, and she along with Noah Baumbach was recognized for Best Original Screenplay. Other notable films such as ‘Oppenheimer’ and ‘Poor Things’ also stood out with multiple nominations, including Best Picture.

‘The Morning Show’ tops television nominations

On the television side, ‘The Morning Show’, featuring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, led the pack with six nominations, including Best Actress in a Drama Series. ‘Succession’ followed closely with five nominations. The Critics Choice Awards are notable for being a strong predictor of Academy Award nominations, and these shows and performances are now in the spotlight.

Awards reflect diverse range of films and television series

Organized by the Critics Choice Association, which represents over 600 media critics and entertainment journalists in the United States and Canada, the 2024 nominations list underscores a diverse range of films and television series. Categories such as Best Picture, Best Actor/Actress in various genres, Best Ensemble, and technical awards like Cinematography and Production Design testify to the wide array of talents recognized.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
15 seconds ago
Emma Stone at the Critics Choice Awards: A Glimpse into 'Poor Things'
The 2024 Critics’ Choice Awards, held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica Airport, California, witnessed the striking presence of actress Emma Stone, nominated for her remarkable role in Yorgos Lanthimos’ ‘Poor Things.’ Dressed in an elegant black one-shoulder dress with scallop detailing and sparkling diamond accessories, Stone’s arrival did not go unnoticed. Nomination for
Emma Stone at the Critics Choice Awards: A Glimpse into 'Poor Things'
The Rise of Romantic Chinese Dramas: A New Era in Television Entertainment
5 mins ago
The Rise of Romantic Chinese Dramas: A New Era in Television Entertainment
Fashion and Film Converge at the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards
6 mins ago
Fashion and Film Converge at the 29th Annual Critics Choice Awards
Star-Studded BAFTA Pre-Awards Tea Party Sets Stage for Upcoming Awards
4 mins ago
Star-Studded BAFTA Pre-Awards Tea Party Sets Stage for Upcoming Awards
Tom Cruise's High-Flying Life: Helicopters and New Love
4 mins ago
Tom Cruise's High-Flying Life: Helicopters and New Love
Unraveling the Mystery of Saitama's Strength in One Punch-Man
4 mins ago
Unraveling the Mystery of Saitama's Strength in One Punch-Man
Latest Headlines
World News
Princeton Care Center Closure: A Case of Negligence and Recklessness
19 seconds
Princeton Care Center Closure: A Case of Negligence and Recklessness
Unexpected Turnover Leads to Upset Loss for No. 7 LSU in Women's College Basketball
1 min
Unexpected Turnover Leads to Upset Loss for No. 7 LSU in Women's College Basketball
Fulton County DA Fani Willis in Controversy Over Alleged Affair Amid Trump Case
2 mins
Fulton County DA Fani Willis in Controversy Over Alleged Affair Amid Trump Case
Gary Lineker Criticised For Retweet Calling for Israel's Sports Ban
4 mins
Gary Lineker Criticised For Retweet Calling for Israel's Sports Ban
The Emotional Communication Spectrum: From Trauma Dumping to Emotional Intelligence
4 mins
The Emotional Communication Spectrum: From Trauma Dumping to Emotional Intelligence
The Wealth Disparity: A Peek into the Saving Strategies of the Rich
4 mins
The Wealth Disparity: A Peek into the Saving Strategies of the Rich
Political Comedy Group 'The Good Liars' Disrupts GOP Speeches
4 mins
Political Comedy Group 'The Good Liars' Disrupts GOP Speeches
WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre Calls Out CM Punk Ahead of Royal Rumble
4 mins
WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre Calls Out CM Punk Ahead of Royal Rumble
Parliament's Serjeant-at-Arms Retires After 40 Years; Deputy to Succeed
4 mins
Parliament's Serjeant-at-Arms Retires After 40 Years; Deputy to Succeed
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
3 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
3 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
9 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
12 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
13 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
13 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
15 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
20 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
20 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app