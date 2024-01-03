Jung So Min and Jung Hae In to Star in New Rom-Com Drama ‘Mom’s Friend’s Son’

The highly anticipated Korean romantic comedy drama, ‘Mom’s Friend’s Son’, has confirmed its lead actors, Jung So Min and Jung Hae In. The project comes under the creative guidance of renowned director Yoo Je Won and skilled writer Shin Ha Eun. The drama provides a fresh narrative that explores the lives of two intriguing characters facing their personal challenges.

Character Portrayal

Jung So Min takes on the role of Bae Seok Ryu, a successful project manager at a global conglomerate who is attempting to restart her life after a personal crisis. On the other hand, Jung Hae In portrays Choi Seung Hyo, a talented young architect, heading the atelier In and known as a notable figure in the Korean architecture industry. Seung Hyo’s character is also marked as a dark chapter in Bae Seok Ryu’s life, adding an interesting twist to the narrative.

Actors’ Expression

Both actors have expressed their excitement for the project. Jung So Min, in particular, resonated with her character and showed confidence in the director’s vision. She looks forward to working with Yoo Je Won again, anticipating the unique charm and warmth that the director’s projects tend to exude. Jung Hae In, known for his depth and versatility, is expected to bring a fresh perspective to his character, enhancing the drama’s appeal.

Anticipated Reception

The drama promises to offer audiences a blend of emotional dynamics, warmth, and humor, which aligns with the expectations of K-drama fans worldwide. With its engaging storyline and talented cast, ‘Mom’s Friend’s Son’ is shaping up to be a must-watch in the K-drama genre.