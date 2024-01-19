June Squibb, at 94, Captivates in First Lead Role in 'Thelma'

At the ripe age of 94, June Squibb takes center stage as the lead in the action-comedy film 'Thelma,' which premiered at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival. In a bold testament to her acting prowess and unwavering spirit, Squibb not only plays a feisty grandmother on a mission to recover $10,000 lost in a phone scam but also performs her own stunts, including a memorable scene with a motorized scooter.

The Unconventional Heroine

Known for her Oscar-nominated performance in 'Nebraska', Squibb's career in the entertainment industry spans over seven decades, with diverse roles in theater, film, and popular television shows such as 'Glee', 'Grey's Anatomy', and 'Modern Family'. In 'Thelma', she shares the screen with notable actors like the late Richard Roundtree, Fred Hechinger, Parker Posey, Clark Gregg, and Malcolm McDowell. The film resonates with Squibb's own experiences, painting a vivid picture of the challenges of aging and solitude.

A Career Marked by Independence and Confidence

Squibb's remarkable career is marked by her independence and tenacity, attributes she credits for her longevity in the industry. She compares her on-set energy to that of Tom Cruise, with 'Thelma' even featuring clips from 'Mission: Impossible'. Squibb's approach to ageist criticism? She simply ignores it, holding steadfast to her self-assured nature.

The Future is Bright

Despite her age, Squibb shows no signs of slowing down. She is set to appear in the highly anticipated 'Inside Out 2' and has plans for other projects. Ambitious as ever, she expresses a desire to act in a Western, provided she can manage the physical demands. Squibb's enduring spirit and commitment to her craft are indicative of a growing interest in stories about older people in Hollywood, and she stands as a symbol of possibility and perseverance for nonagenarian actors.