Juliano Krue Valdi Cast as Young Michael Jackson in Upcoming Biopic 'Michael'

With a beat of the drum and anticipation in the air, Lionsgate has announced their upcoming biopic 'Michael,' a grand cinematic foray into the life of the 'King of Pop,' Michael Jackson. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the film will feature nine-year-old prodigy, Juliano Krue Valdi, playing the part of young Michael Jackson while Jackson's nephew, Jaafar Jackson, will portray the adult Michael.

Finding the Right Fit

The casting process was crucial, with producers emphasizing the importance of finding a child actor who could capture Michael Jackson's spirit, talent, and iconic performances. Their search concluded with Juliano, who has been dancing to Jackson's music for years and admires the legendary artist. The young actor's excitement about stepping into the monumental role of portraying the King of Pop is palpable.

Uncovering the Legend

Unlike previous attempts that focused on specific periods or perspectives, 'Michael' aims to unravel the entire tapestry of Jackson's life. Three-time Oscar nominee John Logan helms the screenplay, intending to explore both the triumphs and challenges in Michael Jackson's life, highlighting his creative genius and complex personality.

A Global Stage

The global theatrical release is scheduled for April 18, 2025. Lionsgate will handle the domestic release, while Universal Pictures International will manage the overseas distribution. An exception is Japan, where Lionsgate will oversee distribution. The production also involves the Michael Jackson estate, with John Branca and John McClain as co-executors.