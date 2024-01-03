en English
Arts & Entertainment

Julianne Moore: A Golden Globe Nomination and a Glimpse into Her Personal Life

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:04 am EST
Renowned actress Julianne Moore has earned yet another feather in her cap, having received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role. The accolade comes in recognition of her performance in the Netflix film, ‘May December’. The 63-year-old actress, celebrated for her roles in films such as ‘Still Alice’ and ‘Chloe’, remains a stalwart within the industry, consistently delivering performances that are as stirring as they are memorable.

A Life Beyond the Silver Screen

While Julianne Moore’s prowess on screen is well-documented and acclaimed, her personal life is equally noteworthy. Married to American film director, Bart Freundlich, since 2003, the duo often takes to social media to share glimpses of their life together. A testament to their strong and enduring bond, these personal insights reveal a love story that rivals those depicted in their cinematic collaborations.

Moore’s First Marriage: A Significant Chapter

Before her life with Freundlich, Moore was married to actor John Gould Rubin. Lasting nearly a decade, this chapter of Moore’s life is often considered a formative period that greatly influenced her life and career. The marriage, which ended in divorce, stands as a significant part of Moore’s personal history.

Golden Globe Awards 2024: A New Era of Recognition

The 2024 Golden Globe Awards promise to bring refreshing changes to the ceremony. Slated to be broadcast for the first time on CBS and hosted by comedian Jo Koy, the show is set to include two new categories for blockbuster films and stand-up specials. As the industry and its stars, like Julianne Moore, continue to evolve and redefine the cinematic landscape, these additions signify a broadened scope of recognition, promising to honor a wider range of artistic achievements.

Arts & Entertainment
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

