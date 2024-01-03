en English
Arts & Entertainment

Julianne Hough Teases 2024 Project Amid Controversy and New Romance

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:46 pm EST
Julianne Hough Teases 2024 Project Amid Controversy and New Romance

The spotlight shines brightly as Julianne Hough, the vivacious 35-year-old host of Dancing With the Stars (DWTS), teases an exciting project for 2024. In a recent Instagram post, Hough’s fit physique took center stage as she posed in tiny shorts and a blazer, hinting at ‘big things’ on the horizon. The post was met with waves of positive reactions from her fans, who filled the comments section with appreciative emojis.

Controversial Wardrobe Choices

Since joining DWTS in its 32nd season as a co-host alongside Alfonso Ribeiro, Hough’s fashion choices on the show have stirred controversy. Some viewers have criticized her for donning outfits they deem too revealing for the family-oriented television show. Notably, a black Versace gown she wore during the show’s finale and a red cut-out bodysuit during a stage performance drew mixed reviews. Despite this, Hough has remained unfazed and continues to attract attention with her bold fashion statements.

Rumored Romance in the Spotlight

Adding to the buzz, Hough has recently been linked romantically with 33-year-old model Tyler Lain. The two were spotted enjoying each other’s company on New Year’s Eve in New York City, intensifying the rumors surrounding their relationship. This comes after Hough’s separation from her ex-husband, Brooks Laich, in 2020.

A Glimpse into the Future

As Hough steps into 2024, her personal and professional life continues to be a source of intrigue for fans and critics alike. With a new rumored romance, a controversial wardrobe, and an upcoming project, this Dancing With the Stars host is in the limelight, ready to dance her way into the new year with style and grace.

Arts & Entertainment Fashion United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

