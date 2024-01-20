Julia Sawalha Unveiled as Bubble Tea on 'The Masked Singer', Reunites with 'Ab Fab' Co-Star

In an exciting episode of ITV1's reality show 'The Masked Singer', celebrated actress Julia Sawalha, renowned for her role as Saffron in 'Absolutely Fabulous', was unveiled as the star behind the Bubble Tea disguise after a lively rendition of 'Le Freak' by Chic. The revelation came as Sawalha found herself in the bottom two alongside the mysterious character Owl, with the final decision of unmasking resting on the viewers' vote and the host, Joel Dommett.

Julia Sawalha's Journey on 'The Masked Singer'

Speaking about her journey on the show, Sawalha expressed her sheer enjoyment and revealed that a friend's encouragement to sing more was the push she needed to participate in the program. The Masked Singer not only allowed the actress to explore her vocal talents but also led to a heartwarming reunion with her on-screen mother from 'Absolutely Fabulous', Jennifer Saunders, who was among the panelists on the show.

A Night of Performances and Guesswork

The episode was not just about Sawalha's unmasking. It was also a platform for other costumed contestants including Piranha, Eiffel Tower, Owl, and Air Fryer who showcased their vocal prowess through hits from artists like Bruno Mars, Robbie Williams, S Club 7, and Europe. The panelists, along with the audience, indulged in the guessing game, attempting to decipher the identities of the contestants, with guesses stretching from Sarah Jessica Parker to Russell Crowe.

The Panel's Decision and Audience Reactions

Despite the speculation, the panel decided to save Owl, thereby leading to Sawalha's unmasking. This decision triggered reactions from fans, some of whom branded the show a 'fix' due to the timing of Julia's unveiling and Jennifer Saunders' guest appearance. Regardless, the return of 'The Masked Singer' on ITV continues to bring surprises and intrigue, leaving audiences eagerly waiting for Saturday nights at 7 pm.