Julia Sawalha Revealed as Bubble Tea on The Masked Singer: A Night of Surprises

Last Saturday's episode of The Masked Singer resulted in the unexpected elimination of character Bubble Tea, unmasking the celebrity behind the disguise as none other than Julia Sawalha. Known for her roles in popular shows such as Absolutely Fabulous and the television adaptation of Pride and Prejudice, Sawalha's unmasking sparked surprise among fans and viewers alike.

Advertisment

'School Disco' Theme and Masked Performances

The episode, aptly dubbed 'School Disco', saw performances from various characters, each more intriguing than the last. The lineup included performances from Eiffel Tower, Air Fryer, Owl, and Piranha, each attempting to impress the celebrity judges and maintain their anonymity for another week. However, the final stand-off saw Bubble Tea and Owl go head to head, with Owl eventually emerging victorious, leading to Bubble Tea's elimination and consequent unmasking.

Guest Judge Jennifer Saunders

Advertisment

The episode also featured a guest appearance by Jennifer Saunders, who filled in for Rita Ora as a celebrity judge. It's worth noting that Saunders and Sawalha share a history, having starred together in Absolutely Fabulous, where Saunders played the mother to Sawalha's character, Saffy. This unexpected reunion added an extra layer of excitement to the episode.

Rita Ora's Absence Fuels Speculation

Rita Ora's absence from the majority of the fifth series due to commitments in the United States has been a noted point of discussion among viewers. This has sparked speculation that Ora may be the celebrity behind the elusive Maypole character, who has curiously only appeared when Ora was absent from the show.