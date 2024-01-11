Julia Roberts’ Unwavering Stand Against Nudity in Film Industry

In a recent interview with British Vogue, Julia Roberts, the acclaimed actress known for her roles in iconic films, disclosed her personal choice to avoid nudity on camera. Roberts’ decision to abstain from physical vulnerability in her performances underpins her three-decade-long career in the film industry. This decision, she revealed, is more about choosing not to do something rather than choosing to do something.

A Staunch Stand Against Nudity

Roberts’ stance on nudity is a testament to her personal principles. Even when portraying a prostitute in the 1990 film ‘Pretty Woman’, the actress chose not to bare it all on screen. The 56-year-old actress has consistently shown a commitment to maintaining her integrity in her performances, a defining characteristic of her career. Roberts’ career, largely G-rated, has been marked by a conscious effort to take on non-provocative roles.

Influence of Ancestry and Motherhood

An interesting revelation in the interview was Roberts’ connection with Gloria Steinem, the renowned feminist, and journalist. They are, as per DNA analysis, distant cousins. Roberts considers her link to Steinem as a potential influence on her decision to avoid nudity. This decision has been further solidified by her role as a mother. After the birth of her twins Hazel and Phinnaeus in 2004, and son Henry in 2007 with husband Danny Moder, she became even more resolute about maintaining a toned-down approach to her on-screen performances.

Performance over Provocation

Roberts’ commitment to her stance was notably evident in the 2009 film ‘Duplicity’. She famously toned down her sex scene with co-star Clive Owen, asserting that acting with clothes off would be tantamount to a documentary rather than a performance. Through her career choices, Roberts has been championing women who feel pressured to strip off on camera, setting an example that it’s possible to have a successful career in Hollywood without succumbing to such pressures.

In conclusion, Roberts’ stance on nudity is not just a personal choice, but also a strong message about maintaining integrity and dignity in performance arts. Her career is a testament to her commitment to her principles and a beacon for other actresses navigating the pressures of the industry.