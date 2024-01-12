Julia Roberts Reveals the Struggle of Playing a Movie Star in ‘Notting Hill’

Renowned actress Julia Roberts recently shared an insightful perspective on the complexities of embodying a specific character in a film, particularly one that mirrors her own professional life. In a candid exchange, Roberts revealed the internal conflict she grappled with while considering the role of an A-list movie star in the 1999 romantic comedy, ‘Notting Hill’. Despite her illustrious Hollywood career, the actress confessed that stepping into the shoes of a fictional celebrity was one of her most arduous tasks.

Unveiling the Struggles Behind the Glamour

It wasn’t the glitz and glamour of portraying a movie star that unsettled Roberts, but rather the discomfort and awkwardness she experienced. The Oscar-winning actress admitted that she loathed the movie star wardrobe to such an extent that she requested to wear her own clothes for a pivotal scene. She confessed that the role did not come naturally to her and she almost declined it.

Reflecting on the Role’s Challenges

Roberts’ frank disclosure about her reservations in playing the iconic role of Anna Scott in ‘Notting Hill’ throws light on the often unseen struggles that actors experience. It’s a testament to the fact that even established Hollywood icons grapple with insecurities and challenges when considering roles. Roberts’ experience serves as a stark reminder of the hurdles faced by women in the film industry, a sentiment echoed by fellow actress Nicole Kidman, who expressed a desire for the role but felt she wasn’t well known or talented enough.

Roles as a Reflection of Beliefs

When quizzed about the correlation between her choice of roles and her views on feminism, Roberts offered a thought-provoking response. She suggested that it’s not just about the roles she accepts, but also the ones she rejects that speak volumes about her stance and beliefs. This nuanced perspective underscores the significance of conscious decision-making in an industry often criticized for its representation of women.