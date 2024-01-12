en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Julia Roberts Reveals the Struggle of Playing a Movie Star in ‘Notting Hill’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:25 pm EST
Julia Roberts Reveals the Struggle of Playing a Movie Star in ‘Notting Hill’

Renowned actress Julia Roberts recently shared an insightful perspective on the complexities of embodying a specific character in a film, particularly one that mirrors her own professional life. In a candid exchange, Roberts revealed the internal conflict she grappled with while considering the role of an A-list movie star in the 1999 romantic comedy, ‘Notting Hill’. Despite her illustrious Hollywood career, the actress confessed that stepping into the shoes of a fictional celebrity was one of her most arduous tasks.

Unveiling the Struggles Behind the Glamour

It wasn’t the glitz and glamour of portraying a movie star that unsettled Roberts, but rather the discomfort and awkwardness she experienced. The Oscar-winning actress admitted that she loathed the movie star wardrobe to such an extent that she requested to wear her own clothes for a pivotal scene. She confessed that the role did not come naturally to her and she almost declined it.

Reflecting on the Role’s Challenges

Roberts’ frank disclosure about her reservations in playing the iconic role of Anna Scott in ‘Notting Hill’ throws light on the often unseen struggles that actors experience. It’s a testament to the fact that even established Hollywood icons grapple with insecurities and challenges when considering roles. Roberts’ experience serves as a stark reminder of the hurdles faced by women in the film industry, a sentiment echoed by fellow actress Nicole Kidman, who expressed a desire for the role but felt she wasn’t well known or talented enough.

Roles as a Reflection of Beliefs

When quizzed about the correlation between her choice of roles and her views on feminism, Roberts offered a thought-provoking response. She suggested that it’s not just about the roles she accepts, but also the ones she rejects that speak volumes about her stance and beliefs. This nuanced perspective underscores the significance of conscious decision-making in an industry often criticized for its representation of women.

0
Arts & Entertainment Interviews
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
2 mins ago
Al Gore Departs Apple's Board Amid Changes; International Cinema Sees Rise of Foreign-Language Films
In a significant shift at the helm of tech giant Apple, former U.S. Vice President Al Gore is set to retire from his longstanding position on the company’s board of directors. Having served for an impressive 21 years, Gore’s departure is attributed to Apple’s policy of not seeking reelection after reaching the age of 75.
Al Gore Departs Apple's Board Amid Changes; International Cinema Sees Rise of Foreign-Language Films
Baltimore Museum of Art Diversifies Collection with Over 100 New Acquisitions
5 mins ago
Baltimore Museum of Art Diversifies Collection with Over 100 New Acquisitions
Olivia Flowers Channels Ariana Madix with Red Revenge Dress at 'Southern Charm' Reunion
7 mins ago
Olivia Flowers Channels Ariana Madix with Red Revenge Dress at 'Southern Charm' Reunion
Usher to Headline Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Amid Apple's Promotional Blitz
2 mins ago
Usher to Headline Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Amid Apple's Promotional Blitz
Usher's Performance at Super Bowl LVIII: 30 Years in the Making
2 mins ago
Usher's Performance at Super Bowl LVIII: 30 Years in the Making
Usher Set to Perform at Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show
3 mins ago
Usher Set to Perform at Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show
Latest Headlines
World News
Senator Lankford Garners GOP Support for Border Deal on Capitol Hill
30 seconds
Senator Lankford Garners GOP Support for Border Deal on Capitol Hill
Dole VA Medical Center Pledges Support to Veterans Amid Freezing Weather
39 seconds
Dole VA Medical Center Pledges Support to Veterans Amid Freezing Weather
Usher to Headline Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Amid Apple's Promotional Blitz
2 mins
Usher to Headline Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show Amid Apple's Promotional Blitz
End of an Era: Legendary Football Coaches Carroll, Saban, and Belichick Step Away
3 mins
End of an Era: Legendary Football Coaches Carroll, Saban, and Belichick Step Away
First Hantavirus Detection of 2024: Western Harvest Mouse Tests Positive in San Diego
3 mins
First Hantavirus Detection of 2024: Western Harvest Mouse Tests Positive in San Diego
U.S. House Passes Stop Settlement Slush Funds Act: Aiming for Transparency in Federal Settlements
4 mins
U.S. House Passes Stop Settlement Slush Funds Act: Aiming for Transparency in Federal Settlements
Senator Chuck Payne Appointed Chairman of Georgia's Committee on Veterans, Military & Homeland Security
4 mins
Senator Chuck Payne Appointed Chairman of Georgia's Committee on Veterans, Military & Homeland Security
NHL Central Scouting Bureau Releases 2024 Mid-Season Draft Rankings
4 mins
NHL Central Scouting Bureau Releases 2024 Mid-Season Draft Rankings
NCAA Imposes Sanctions on Florida State Seminoles for NIL Violations
4 mins
NCAA Imposes Sanctions on Florida State Seminoles for NIL Violations
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
3 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
4 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
4 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
6 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
7 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
9 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
10 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
10 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
10 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app