Julia Roberts Reflects on Friendship, Career, and Personal Life in British Vogue Interview

In a recent interview with British Vogue, Hollywood actress Julia Roberts opened up about her lasting friendship with screenwriter Richard Curtis and a memorable gesture she extended on the premiere day of their movie 'Notting Hill' back in 1999. Roberts, who has been friends with Curtis for nearly three decades, recalled how she hand-knitted a blanket for Curtis's daughter, Scarlett, and personally delivered it to her nursery school.

A G-rated Career

During the interview, Roberts also delved into her decision to keep her career 'G-rated', consciously avoiding nudity in her movies. The 'Runaway Bride' actress suggested her choices were driven by her accountability to other women and possibly by her unexpected genetic connection to feminist icon Gloria Steinem, a discovery made through the 'Finding Your Roots' program with Dr. Henry Gates.

A Happily Ever After with Danny Moder

Roberts also shared insights into her personal life, including her marriage to cameraman Danny Moder in 2002. The couple, who initially started their relationship while both involved with other people, have since welcomed three children. Roberts credited Moder for her happiness and youthful appearance, speaking fondly of their relationship.

Professional Decisions Shaped by Values

The interview also shed light on Roberts' initial doubts about taking on her role in 'Notting Hill'. The actress revealed how her professional and personal decisions are deeply influenced by her values and her commitment to her family. Whether it's sticking to a G-rated career or knitting a blanket for a friend's child, Roberts' actions reflect her strong belief in maintaining a balance between her professional endeavours and personal life.