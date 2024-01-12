en English
Arts & Entertainment

Julia Roberts on Aging Gracefully: The Secret is Love

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:10 am EST
Julia Roberts on Aging Gracefully: The Secret is Love

Julia Roberts, the celebrated Hollywood actress, recently divulged her secrets to aging gracefully and retaining a youthful glow during an interview with British Vogue. Engaging in a candid dialogue with Richard Curtis, the screenwriter of ‘Notting Hill’, Roberts gave a reflective account of her career, marriage, and the effects of aging. Remarkably, in her mid-50s, Roberts continues to radiate a timeless charm, which she humorously attributes to “pickling” her head and, more earnestly, to the love she receives from her husband, cinematographer Danny Moder.

Aging Gracefully: A Blend of Love and Happiness

Roberts’ humorous remark about pickling her head in a jar every other Saturday was a light-hearted response to Curtis’ query about her secrets to perpetual youth. Nevertheless, she followed this jest with a deeper revelation, attributing her enduring beauty to a mix of genetics, a fulfilling life, and above all, the love and care from her husband. She accentuated that deep-seated happiness, irrespective of age, is a vital ingredient in maintaining a youthful visage.

Love, Marriage, and Enduring Charm

Roberts’ affectionate description of her relationship with Moder offers an insight into her enduring charm’s roots. The couple, married since 2002, met on the set of ‘The Mexican’ in 2000 and are now parents to three teenagers. Roberts’ depiction of their love story aligns with her belief in the positive impact of a gratifying life. She expressed gratitude for her past successes and emphasized her lack of need to prove herself anymore.

Aging with Grace

Roberts also shared a thought-provoking insight from French actress Anouk Aimée. Aimée once told her, “You live your face in your life until you’re 50, and then you live your life on your face.” This quote encapsulates Roberts’ philosophy on aging, underscoring the importance of living a fulfilling life that eventually reflects on one’s face as they age. Beyond her personal life, Roberts expressed gratitude for her ability to pause her career to focus on her family, acknowledging that her early success allowed her to prioritize her roles as a wife and mother.

In essence, Julia Roberts’ interview offers a refreshing perspective on aging gracefully. It emphasizes the importance of love, fulfillment, and happiness in maintaining a youthful and radiant demeanor. Her genuine portrayal of her relationship with her husband, coupled with her insightful reflections on a fulfilling life, provides a compelling narrative on embracing the aging process with grace and optimism.

Arts & Entertainment Lifestyle United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

