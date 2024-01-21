Julia Roberts Opens Up on Acting, Fame, and Family

In a candid exchange with Vogue, the widely praised actress Julia Roberts offered a glimpse into her unique approach to acting and shared personal reflections on fame and family life. Known for her remarkable role in 'Pretty Woman' back in 1990, Roberts' acting journey has been rather unconventional, primarily due to her lack of formal training.

Acting: More Than Just a Technical Skill

While Roberts respects and admires actors who adhere to a technical approach, she confessed that her method largely hinges on an inherent ability to disregard the camera. To her, the camera symbolizes the most technical component of her job, and her goal is to ensure it has no conscious influence on her performance. In Roberts' perspective, her duty lies in serving the scene rather than the camera.

Dealing with Stardom

Addressing her experience with fame, Roberts unveiled a striking reality: she does not perceive herself as having a famous face, even when looking in the mirror, irrespective of whether she is wearing makeup or not. This intriguing perception suggests that despite her global recognition, Roberts has managed to maintain a degree of normalcy and disconnect from her celebrity status.

Family: A Journey of Fortunate Timing

Now 56, Roberts looked back on her journey to stardom, which fortuitously transpired before she embarked on her family life. She tied the knot with her first husband, country music artist Lyle Lovett, in 1993, but the marriage ended in 1995. Currently, she is happily married to cinematographer Daniel Moder, with whom she has three children. Roberts believes her early career triumphs allowed her the privilege of not having to choose between her profession and family life, as she had already made a name for herself in the industry before becoming a mother.