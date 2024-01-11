Julia Roberts: An Unexplored Academic Desire and a Brush with Civil Rights History

In a riveting dialogue with British Vogue, lauded actress Julia Roberts, at 56, has voiced regret over her missed opportunity to tread the path of higher education. Financial constraints and an absence of scholarship potential, she confessed, kept her from pursuing the hallowed halls of academia, a yearning that has only amplified as she witnesses her children navigate the labyrinth of college applications.

An Unfulfilled Academic Desire

Emblematic of her unfulfilled academic yearning is her avid interest in anthropology—an area of study that remains out of reach due to the dearth of opportunities for someone in her position. This revelation came during her conversation with filmmaker Richard Curtis, a friendship that dates back to the shared set of the 1999 romantic comedy, ‘Notting Hill’.

Unexpected Links to Civil Rights Icons

Roberts’ narrative took an unexpected turn when she shared a hitherto unknown anecdote from her early life. Civil rights icons, Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife Coretta Scott King, had settled her hospital birth bill, filling the financial gap that her parents were unable to bridge. This unexpected act of generosity stemmed from their deep-rooted friendship with Roberts’ parents, Walter Roberts and Betty Lou Bredemus.

A Legacy of Inclusivity

This friendship was born out of shared creative pursuits, with the Roberts and Bredemus duo running the Actors and Writers Workshop in Atlanta. This artistic haven welcomed the King family’s children during a time when racial prejudice denied them access to schools. Roberts also took a moment to pay tribute to her mother Betty’s relentless efforts in raising three daughters while maintaining a full-time job.