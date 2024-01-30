Julia Morris Embraces Singlehood and Independence Post-Divorce

Journeying through the maze of life, television personality Julia Morris has embraced singlehood with an open heart. At 55, she has found contentment in solitude and has discovered newfound joy in spending time with her daughters, post-divorce.

Embracing Singlehood

Following her split from ex-husband Dan Thomas, Morris has discovered a sense of liberation. She has openly professed her happiness with the single life, a sentiment echoed by renowned supermodel Linda Evangelista. The peace of sleeping alone, a pleasure often overlooked, has become one of her cherished experiences.

A Journey of Self-Discovery

Her divorce has served as a mirror, reflecting her people-pleasing tendencies. It has triggered a 'big awakening' in Morris, compelling her to reassess her priorities and realize the true nature of people. She has discarded the idea of romantic relationships, stating her lack of interest in sex, in an interview with The Kyle and Jackie O Show.

Quality Time with Daughters

Morris has seized the opportunity to spend quality time with her daughters, Ruby and Sophie. The trio recently embarked on a pleasure trip to Paris and New York, relishing a break from work obligations. As Ruby steps into year 12 and Sophie returns to year 10, the trip holds a special place in their hearts, marking a phase of their growing up.

Married on New Year's Eve in 2005, Morris and the British comedian Dan Thomas announced their separation in May 2022. Despite the tribulations, Morris has emerged stronger, embracing single life and cherishing her independence.