Julia Lemigova Emulates Taylor Swift's Style at Pre-Grammy Gala, Expresses Admiration for the Pop Star

'Real Housewives of Miami' star Julia Lemigova paid a striking fashion tribute to Taylor Swift at the pre-Grammy gala hosted by Clive Davis. The reality TV personality donned a Naeem Khan gown identical to the one Swift wore at the 2013 Academy of Country Music Awards. Lemigova, also known for being the spouse of tennis legend Martina Navratilova, expressed her profound respect for Swift's fashion sense, musical prowess, and business achievements.

Lemigova's Admiration for Swift

Lemigova's admiration for Swift extends beyond her wardrobe. She praised the pop star for her consistent support for the LGBTQIA+ community, particularly exemplified by her anthem 'You Need to Calm Down.' Lemigova, herself an active member of the LGBTQIA+ community, found Swift's commitment to the cause commendable, adding that it had served as an inspiration for many.

Swift's Grammy Nominations & Lemigova's Support

Swift, who was nominated in six categories at the Grammy Awards, including song of the year and album of the year for her work 'Midnights,' had Lemigova's full support. In the world of music, where competition is fierce and accolades are hard-earned, Lemigova's endorsement of Swift speaks volumes about the connection she feels with the artist's music and the message it conveys.

Unforeseen Connection at the Gala: Scottie Pippen

The gala was a star-studded affair, and Lemigova made an unexpected connection with former NBA pro Scottie Pippen, who happens to be the ex-husband of her 'RHOM' co-star Larsa Pippen. The encounter comes on the heels of a clash between Lemigova and Larsa over the unauthorized sharing of a castmate's cancer diagnosis, a move that Lemigova equated to betrayal. With Navratilova having fought multiple battles with cancer, Lemigova found the violation of privacy particularly resonant.