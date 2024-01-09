Julia Holter’s New Album: A Fluid Journey of Sound

Acclaimed American songwriter Julia Holter is poised to unveil her newest album, ‘Something In The Room She Moves’, on March 22nd, through Domino Records. This album marks a departure from her previous work, as Holter embraces a more fluid creative process, seeking to echo the physicality of human experiences. With inspiration drawn from the intricacy and transformability of the human body, she strives to craft a sound as fluid and water-like as our body’s internal world.

‘Spinning’ – A Glimpse into Holter’s Artistry

Alongside the announcement of the album, Holter has unveiled a new single, ‘Spinning’. This track is a testament to her distinctive mystical and ethereal style. According to Holter, ‘Spinning’ and the album at large are about being immersed in the fervor of creation and encapsulating the essence of such experiences. Exhibiting her unique sound, the track serves as a tantalizing appetizer for the upcoming album.

A Fluid Journey of Sound

‘Something In The Room She Moves’ is Holter’s first album in six years, following her 2018 release ‘Aviary’. The album also includes the 2023 single ‘Sun Girl’. Part of the album was written as a response to the loss of loved ones, including Holter’s young nephew, to whom the album is dedicated. Holter’s partner, musician Tashi Wada, lends his talents on the synth and bagpipes, adding a unique layer to the record.

Album Tour and More

Further elevating the excitement, Holter has also announced a 2024 tour in support of the album. The tour commences in May at the Los Angeles venue, El Rey, spanning across various dates in the US and Canada. For European fans, Holter has confirmed a tour, and those who pre-order the album will have the opportunity to experience it in full and in Dolby Atmos surround sound at a private London location on February 1st, accompanied by a Q&A with Julia Holter.