en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Julia Fox Stirs Fashion Scene with Unconventional Bridal-themed Outfit

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:44 pm EST
Julia Fox Stirs Fashion Scene with Unconventional Bridal-themed Outfit

Actress and model Julia Fox, known for her daring fashion choices, once again defied traditional norms at a high-profile event at Sotheby’s. Dressed in an unconventional bridal-themed outfit, her attire prominently showcased her G-string, stirring conversations about the boundaries of red-carpet fashion.

A Bold Statement

Fox’s outfit, a unique blend of a high-neck maxi skirt and a dress that halts at her chest only to resume above her knee, exposed her full torso and thighs. The striking ensemble was complemented with a dramatic frilled veil, lace fingerless gloves, and a white handbag. The outfit’s audacity and brilliance reflected Fox’s penchant for defying categorization and shaking up the fashion scene.

Under the Fashion Spotlight

The presence of Anna Wintour, American Vogue editor, added gravity to the event, turning every outfit into a potential style statement. Fox’s choice was no exception. The attire, a deconstructed bridal-themed creation paired with black panties, a sheer white veil, and accessorized with short white lace gloves and a beaded white handbag, became the talk of the town. Fox’s ensemble not only adheres to her edgy style but also fuels discussions about the evolving face of high-end fashion.

Shaping Fashion Narratives

Fox’s bold choice can be seen as a personal style statement, a commentary on fashion norms, or a strategic move for media attention. The event, held at Sotheby’s, underscores the intersection of art, fashion, and culture, and Fox’s attire can be discussed within the broader context of fashion trends and expression. As 2024 unfolds, fashion enthusiasts are keen to see what she does next with her DIY skills and unique sense of style.

0
Arts & Entertainment Fashion
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
2 mins ago
Netflix's 'Boy Swallows Universe' Lauded by Fans, Earns High Ratings and Praise for Authentic Storytelling
Netflix’s latest series, ‘Boy Swallows Universe,’ has garnered overwhelming acclaim from viewers who have devoured the seven-part drama. Adapted from Trent Dalton’s semi-autobiographical novel, the series is set in 1980s suburban Brisbane and chronicles the tale of two brothers navigating a tumultuous upbringing amidst their mother’s drug problems and their stepfather’s involvement in illicit trade.
Netflix's 'Boy Swallows Universe' Lauded by Fans, Earns High Ratings and Praise for Authentic Storytelling
Czechia Gears Up for a Stellar Lineup of Music Concerts and Festivals in 2024
15 mins ago
Czechia Gears Up for a Stellar Lineup of Music Concerts and Festivals in 2024
Lily Gladstone's Golden Globe Moment with Harrison Ford: More than Just Star Encounter
16 mins ago
Lily Gladstone's Golden Globe Moment with Harrison Ford: More than Just Star Encounter
Álvaro Enrigue Revives Aztec-Spanish Encounter in 'You Dreamed of Empires'
7 mins ago
Álvaro Enrigue Revives Aztec-Spanish Encounter in 'You Dreamed of Empires'
75th Primetime Emmy Awards: A Night of Iconic Television Reunions and Tributes
8 mins ago
75th Primetime Emmy Awards: A Night of Iconic Television Reunions and Tributes
Portal 64: A 'Demake' Project Voluntarily Halted Over Potential Legal Concerns
13 mins ago
Portal 64: A 'Demake' Project Voluntarily Halted Over Potential Legal Concerns
Latest Headlines
World News
Missing IAF An-32 Aircraft Found; India's Inflation Hits Four-Month High
19 seconds
Missing IAF An-32 Aircraft Found; India's Inflation Hits Four-Month High
Israel Firmly Denies Genocide Allegations at UN's Top Court
2 mins
Israel Firmly Denies Genocide Allegations at UN's Top Court
Texas Doctor Skates into Retirement, Video Goes Viral
3 mins
Texas Doctor Skates into Retirement, Video Goes Viral
Taiwan's Youth Prioritize Domestic Issues Over Cross-Strait Relations in Upcoming Elections
4 mins
Taiwan's Youth Prioritize Domestic Issues Over Cross-Strait Relations in Upcoming Elections
Australia Day Debate Intensifies Amid Accusations of a 'Culture War'
5 mins
Australia Day Debate Intensifies Amid Accusations of a 'Culture War'
East Yorkshire Tourists' Heroic Sea Rescue in St Lucia
6 mins
East Yorkshire Tourists' Heroic Sea Rescue in St Lucia
AP Announces 2023 NFL All-Pro Team: Celebrating Top Performers
6 mins
AP Announces 2023 NFL All-Pro Team: Celebrating Top Performers
Massive Protests Erupt in Poland Over Prime Minister Tusk's Media Crackdown
7 mins
Massive Protests Erupt in Poland Over Prime Minister Tusk's Media Crackdown
Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber Mark Comeback at Australian Open; Wozniacki and Svitolina Continue Their Journey
7 mins
Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber Mark Comeback at Australian Open; Wozniacki and Svitolina Continue Their Journey
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
2 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
4 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
4 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
5 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
7 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
8 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
9 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
9 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
9 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app