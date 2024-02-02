Julia Fox and Law Roach to Co-Host New Fashion Competition 'OMG Fashun'

In a bold move that combines celebrity influence with groundbreaking fashion, actress Julia Fox, recognized for her role in 'Uncut Gems,' is gearing up to co-produce and co-host a new fashion competition series titled 'OMG Fashun' on the E! network. Accompanying her in this novel endeavor is the acclaimed celebrity stylist Law Roach.

Pushing the Boundaries of Fashion

The series format is designed to challenge the conventional norms of the fashion industry. In each episode, three aspiring designers will be tasked with creating innovative and unconventional fashion looks. Their mission is to impress not just the fashion establishment but also the show's judges, a panel comprising Fox, Roach, and a guest expert from the industry.

Emphasizing Sustainability and Creativity

'OMG Fashun' is not simply a competition; it's a platform that encourages sustainability and creative craftsmanship in the world of fashion. Contestants are expected to utilize unique materials and techniques, including upcycling, in order to craft their designs. The series aims to inspire viewers to recreate these innovative looks at home using old materials, thereby promoting the concept of sustainable fashion.

High Stakes and High Rewards

The stakes are high, but so are the rewards. The designer who manages to create the most impressive look in each episode will receive a $10,000 cash prize. But the true coup de grâce? Their winning outfit will be modeled by Julia Fox herself, providing the designer with exposure that money can't buy.

With its premiere set for Monday, May 6, at 9 p.m., 'OMG Fashun' promises to be a vibrant addition to E!'s lineup, offering a fresh and exciting perspective on the art of fashion.