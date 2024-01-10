Julia Donaldson Celebrates 25 Years of 'The Gruffalo' at Auchterhouse Primary School

On a day melodious with nostalgia and celebration, renowned author Julia Donaldson returned to Auchterhouse Primary School in Angus, Scotland, marking the 25th anniversary of her globally successful picture book 'The Gruffalo'. This school isn't just any other institution but holds a unique corner in the history of 'The Gruffalo', a tale that has touched millions of lives.

Advertisment

The Promise that Etched History

In the 1990s, before 'The Gruffalo' was published, Donaldson graced the school with her presence and read the unpublished story to the students. The little minds were then invited to draw their interpretations of The Gruffalo, making them a part of the book's evolution. It was here that Donaldson made a profound promise—if the book ever saw the light of publication, she would dedicate it to the pupils of Auchterhouse Primary School. And so, she did. A promise etched in every edition of the book, linking the school to its legacy forever.

'The Gruffalo'—A Global Phenomenon

Advertisment

Since its publication in 1999, 'The Gruffalo' has been a literary sensation, translated into 107 languages and dialects. Together with its sequel, 'The Gruffalo's Child', it has sold over 18 million copies worldwide. The story of a clever mouse and the monstrous Gruffalo has found a home in hearts across continents.

The 25th Anniversary Celebration

The anniversary event was a testament to the timeless appeal of 'The Gruffalo'. Donaldson recaptured the magic as she gave a talk and performed the story. The children were presented with a special signed 25th-anniversary edition of the book, a treasure to hold onto.

Driving the celebration was the Scottish Book Trust, which had initially arranged Donaldson's first visit to the school. Marking its own milestone, the Trust is celebrating its 25th year of promoting children's literacy and access to books. With support from Donaldson, 'The Gruffalo' illustrator Axel Scheffler and Macmillan Children's Books, the charity's ongoing appeal has distributed over 35,000 books to children and families in need across Scotland, amplifying the joy of reading.