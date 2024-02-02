Julia Barretto Responds to Criticism of May-December Romance Film

Addressing a flurry of public reactions about her upcoming film, 'Ikaw Pa Rin ang Pipiliin Ko,' with veteran actor Aga Muhlach, actress Julia Barretto reinforced that the movie is not designed to normalize any form of inappropriate behavior. The film explores a May-December romance between a music professor and a choir protege, a plotline that has sparked concerns among some viewers.

Barretto Urges Open-mindedness

In the face of criticism, Barretto urges the public to approach the film with an open mind. She highlighted the movie's portrayal of a 'unique kind of love' that does exist in real life, debunking the notion that it delivers a negative message. For Barretto, the film is more about storytelling than advocating any particular viewpoint or behavior.

Behind-the-Scenes Experience

Despite the challenging nature of the project, Barretto recounted her experience in the production as an enjoyable journey. She attributed this to the supportive camaraderie of Muhlach, her co-stars, and the entire production team. The actress also expressed her gratitude for Muhlach's kindness and continuous support throughout filming.

Movie Marks Fourth Barretto-Muhlach Collaboration

Notably, 'Ikaw Pa Rin ang Pipiliin Ko' marks Muhlach's fourth on-screen collaboration with a member of the Barretto family. He previously shared the screen with Julia's mother, Marjorie, and aunts, Claudine and Gretchen. Directed by Denise O'Hara, the movie is set to hit theaters on February 7, offering viewers an opportunity to experience this much-anticipated narrative.