Jujutsu Kaisen Voice Actor Reveals Most Devastating Death in Season 2

Adam McArthur, the English voice behind the character Yuji Itadori in Jujutsu Kaisen, recently divulged his thoughts on the most heart-wrenching character death in the anime's second season. Speaking at the MegaCon Orlando Q&A panel, McArthur initially injected humor into the solemn topic, suggesting the death of 30,000 Tokyo inhabitants in the infamous 'Shibuya Incident' arc. However, he then zeroed in on the demise of Kento Nanami as the most emotionally charged.

Nanami's Legacy in Jujutsu Kaisen

Nanami was more than a character in the series; he was a mentor, a guide, and a beacon of strength for the protagonist, Yuji. A former salaryman turned Jujutsu sorcerer, Nanami was recognized for his profound Jujutsu skills and his empathetic persona. His character struck a chord with viewers due to his relatability and the depth of his personality. His death, depicted over two intense episodes, left fans questioning whether he had found peace in the end, with his visions of a serene beach in Malaysia he had once hoped to retire to.

Upcoming Sequel and Cultural Impact

On a brighter note, animation studio MAPPA has announced a sequel to Jujutsu Kaisen, although a release date remains undisclosed. The anime series continues to be available for streaming on Crunchyroll, which recently conducted a poll to unearth the top anime crushes of 2023, with Jujutsu Kaisen making a significant mark. In a testament to the series' cultural impact, character Megumi Fushiguro graced the cover of a popular women's lifestyle magazine.

Other Character Deaths and Protagonist Growth

While McArthur highlighted Nanami's death as the most poignant, the series has not shied away from killing off other significant characters. Nobara Kugisaki, a stalwart companion to Yuji, also met her end in a brutal battle, which ultimately spurred Yuji on to new heights of determination and courage. The series uses these character deaths not merely as plot devices, but as catalysts for protagonist growth, making each loss an integral part of the narrative.