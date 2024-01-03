Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2: Fan Anticipation Builds for English Dub Release

Avid anime enthusiasts have been on their toes as Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, one of the most awaited anime series of 2023, continues to roll out its English dubbed version. The full season has already been released in the original Japanese version, and fans have been eagerly anticipating the final dubbed episodes, particularly the thrilling conclusion of the Shibuya Incident Arc.

Delayed Schedules

Some fans have been met with a slight hiccup due to holiday scheduling conflicts, leading to a delay in the release of these dubbed episodes. According to a well-informed Reddit moderator, new dubbed episodes are typically released two weeks after their original Japanese premiere. As it stands, the next anticipated release date is January 4, 2024, for episode 21.

Upcoming Releases

Fans can expect to see episodes 22 and 23 to drop on the subsequent Thursdays, January 11 and January 18, respectively. The release times for these dubbed episodes are staggered throughout the afternoon across various US time zones, with the first wave starting at 1:30 PM Pacific Time.

Keeping Track of the Release Schedule

For those keeping a close eye on the release schedule, it’s essential to monitor Thursdays for new episodes and keep an eye on Crunchyroll’s simulcast calendar for any updates. While unforeseen circumstances may lead to unexpected delays, it is not anticipated that there will be any further disruptions to the release schedule post-holidays.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, which aired from July 6 to December 28, 2023, has adapted the Hidden Inventory, Premature Death, and Shibuya Incident story arcs. The season features diverse theme songs for each arc, and the English dub began its journey on July 20, 2023. The Shibuya Incident Arc, a gripping plotline centered around a mighty alliance between cursed spirits and curse users, unfolds its narrative on October 31, 2018, adding more suspense to the series.