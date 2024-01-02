en English
Arts & Entertainment

Jujutsu Kaisen: Fan Speculations and Production Concerns Surrounding the ‘Culling Game’ Arc

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:29 pm EST
Jujutsu Kaisen: Fan Speculations and Production Concerns Surrounding the ‘Culling Game’ Arc

In the realm of anime, Jujutsu Kaisen has carved out a distinct niche with its engaging storylines and dynamic characters. The series’ recent developments have sparked fervent speculation among its fanbase, particularly concerning the adaptation of the ‘Culling Game’ arc in the potential third season or a sequel film.

Speculating Season 3’s Scope

One keen-eyed Reddit user shared a calculation that has since fueled speculation on the extent of the forthcoming season’s coverage. The second season of Jujutsu Kaisen adapted 75 manga chapters across 23 episodes, averaging around 3.26 chapters per episode. Extrapolating from this pace, a 12-episode third season could adapt up to Chapter 177. A complete two-cour season, on the other hand, could reach as far as Chapter 214. Such an expansion could include significant moments from the manga that have deeply resonated with fans and shaped the series’ narrative trajectory.

Production Challenges and Concerns

However, excitement around the arc’s adaptation isn’t devoid of concerns. An animator associated with the series revealed that the production of Season 2 faced substantial challenges. The season’s completion might not have been possible without the exceptional efforts of a particular individual. The animator’s revelation has sparked worries about the working conditions at MAPPA, the animation studio behind Jujutsu Kaisen. Media reports of an unhealthy work environment at the studio have further compounded these concerns, prompting fans to start a petition in support of MAPPA’s employees.

Record-Breaking Sales and Anticipation

Despite these concerns, the series continues to attract a large audience, as evidenced by its record-breaking Blu-ray and DVD sales. The ‘Culling Game’ arc’s anticipation remains high, promising to showcase intense battles between jujutsu sorcerers instigated by the notorious character, Noritoshi Kamo. No release date has been provided for this much-anticipated arc, adding to the fans’ suspense.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s unique storytelling and compelling characters continue to captivate audiences worldwide, ensuring its place in the pantheon of influential anime. As fans eagerly await the next chapter of this riveting saga, the spotlight remains firmly on the series’ creators and their ability to maintain its high quality while addressing production concerns.

Arts & Entertainment
