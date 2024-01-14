en English
Jujutsu Kaisen Editor Teases Series Finale Details in Playful Interview

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:57 pm EST
In a recent interview, Junya Fukuda, the series editor for the popular manga, Jujutsu Kaisen, revealed that the series’ creator, Gege Akutami, has shared the ending with him. This revelation has significantly heightened the anticipation for the series finale among fans worldwide.

Secrecy Surrounding the Finale

While Fukuda expressed his delight at knowing the conclusion, he maintained a tight-lipped secrecy about the details. The careful concealment of the plot’s culmination is a strategic move designed to preserve the suspense and excitement for the manga’s readers. This confidentiality has further fuelled the anticipation and speculation among fans.

A Playful Moment During the Interview

Demonstrating a lighter side, Fukuda humorously responded to a hypothetical question during the interview. When asked whether he would trade the ending of Jujutsu Kaisen with the ending of another popular manga, One Piece, he showed a willingness to trade. However, he quickly reassured fans that such a trade would not happen, as both he and the One Piece editor are committed to preserving their respective series’ endings.

Opportunity to Catch Up with Jujutsu Kaisen

For readers who haven’t caught up with Jujutsu Kaisen yet, there’s still an opportunity to read the manga on the Shonen Jump app. This gives fans the chance to experience the captivating story of Yuji Itadori, a high school student who enters a world of curses after becoming entangled with the powerful curse Ryomen Sukuna, and his adventures at Tokyo Jujutsu High School.

The upcoming release of the manga’s chapter 248 has been teased by the editor. He hinted at something shocking and crazy set to happen in the ensuing chapters. Speculations are rife about the death of a major character, Yuji Itadori’s power-up, and the potential return of Nobara Kugisaki. This narrative development has led to a crescendo of anticipation for the series finale.

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

