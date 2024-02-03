Juhi Chawla Recounts On-Set Pranks during 'Ishq' Filming on 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa'

In an engaging episode of the popular reality dance show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa', Indian actress Juhi Chawla shared captivating anecdotes from her experience filming the 1997 movie 'Ishq'. The episode, aptly named 'Jashn Juhi Ka', celebrated the actress's illustrious career in Bollywood. While the contestants honored Chawla's legacy with performances to her iconic 90s songs, the actress herself recounted tales of on-set pranks, setting the tone for a memorable evening.

Pranks on the Set of 'Ishq'

Juhi Chawla provided a behind-the-scenes look at the filming of 'Ishq', a romantic action-comedy co-starring Ajay Devgn and Aamir Khan. The actress revealed that Devgn and Khan, known for their playful nature, frequently targeted a new assistant director with their pranks. She detailed instances where the two actors would tamper with the clapboard and erase shot markings, leading to the unsuspecting assistant director bearing the brunt of director Indra Kumar's ire.

'Jashn Juhi Ka': A Celebration of Juhi Chawla's Career

The episode 'Jashn Juhi Ka' served as a fitting tribute to Juhi Chawla's contribution to Indian cinema. Along with the actress's anecdotes, contestants performed dance routines set to a soundtrack of Chawla's most iconic songs from the 90s. The show witnessed a particularly engaging performance by Sreerama Chandra and choreographer Sonali Kar to the song 'Neend Churayee Meri' from 'Ishq'.

Grand Costume Party Challenge and Appreciation of Performances

Adding further excitement to the episode, the judges—Farah Khan, Arshad Warsi, and Malaika Arora—introduced a 'Grand Costume Party' challenge. This prompted contestants to deliver their performances in unique costumes, with Chandra and Kar opting for a pirate-theme. Juhi Chawla praised their performance, expressing nostalgia for the difficulty of dancing in high heels during the 90s—a trend set by the iconic actress Sridevi. Malaika Arora appreciated the quality of the dance performance and the imaginative costumes.

In all, 'Jashn Juhi Ka' offered viewers a delightful mix of nostalgia, entertainment, and insight into the making of 'Ishq'—a testament to the enduring charm of Juhi Chawla and the vibrant world of Bollywood.