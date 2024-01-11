en English
Arts & Entertainment

Judy Blume Honored with Lifetime Achievement Award for Bravery in Literature

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:26 pm EST
Judy Blume Honored with Lifetime Achievement Award for Bravery in Literature

Renowned author Judy Blume, beloved for her groundbreaking novels for young readers and respected for her vocal opposition to censorship, has been bestowed the inaugural Eleanor Roosevelt Lifetime Achievement Award for Bravery in Literature. This prestigious accolade, jointly presented by the Eleanor Roosevelt Center and the Fisher Center at Bard College, recognizes Blume’s significant contributions to children’s literature and her unwavering stance against censorship.

Championing Freedom of Expression

Blume, aged 85, has faced her share of challenges and bans to some of her books, yet she has never shied away from portraying subjects like sex and puberty in a straightforward manner. Her influential books, including “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” and “Tales of a Fourth Grade Nothing”, have impacted generations of young readers, providing them with a frank and empathetic exploration of childhood and adolescence.

Supporting Human Rights Through Literature

The Eleanor Roosevelt Center and the Fisher Center at Bard College have also announced a series of awards celebrating authors and books that promote human rights. This initiative comes in the wake of escalating concerns over book banning and censorship. Among the recognized authors are Maia Kobabe for “Gender Queer,” George M. Johnson for “All Boys Aren’t Blue,” Alex Gino for “Melissa,” Laurie Halse Anderson for “Shout,” Mike Curato for “Flamer,” and Jelani Memory for “A Kids Book About Racism.”

A Gathering of Literati

The award ceremony is set to take place on February 17 at the Fisher Center. In addition to the award presentation, Blume is scheduled to take part in a virtual discussion with the other honored authors, creating a unique platform for dialogue on critical issues in literature today.

Arts & Entertainment Human Rights United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

