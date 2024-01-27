Judges Speculate on Celebrity Identities After Impressive 'The Masked Singer' Performances

The world of reality TV was set abuzz during the latest episode of 'The Masked Singer', where characters took the stage to deliver unforgettable performances. At the heart of the evening was the character Cricket, who gave an impressive rendition of 'How Deep Is Your Love' by Calvin Harris and Disciples. The performance not only stirred the audience but also led to a flurry of speculations from the judges about the identity of the celebrity behind the mask.

Cricket's Performance Sparks Guesses

Cricket's performance earned high praise from the judges, including Rita Ora and guest judge Ellie Goulding. The singer's voice led them to speculate that the person behind the mask could be Lemar, a well-known British singer and songwriter. Other guesses included Seal and Simon Webbe, both accomplished musicians in their own right.

Other Noteworthy Performances

The episode was not all about Cricket, though. The character Eiffel Tower performed Miley Cyrus' 'Flowers', leading to a variety of guesses. Sharleen Spiteri, Lindsay Lohan, Bonnie Tyler, and Billie Piper were all considered potential singers behind the mask, with Piper's guess anchored on a floral clue linked to her character Rose in 'Doctor Who'.

Dippy Egg, on the other hand, performed 'I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles)' by The Proclaimers. Judges were left guessing figures like Gary Lineker, Jonny Wilkinson, Craig Charles, and Ed Balls due to athletic references in the performance. Meanwhile, Owl performed 'Happy Talk' by Captain Sensible, leading to guesses of Alex Scott, with judge Mo Gilligan vowing a humorous consequence if his guess were incorrect, Gabby Logan, and Emily Atack.

Piranha's Performance Raises Eyebrows

Closing out the night was Piranha, performing 'How Am I Supposed To Live Without You' by Michael Bolton. The heartfelt rendition led judges to consider Danny Jones or Zac Efron as the potential singers behind the mask, adding another layer of intrigue to the ongoing spectacle of 'The Masked Singer'.

As the show continues, audiences are eagerly awaiting the unmasking of these characters, and whether the identities match any of the judges' or fans' speculations.