Judas Priest to Headline Rock Marathon 2024, New Album 'Invincible Shield' Announced

In a thrilling announcement for heavy metal enthusiasts, the Rock Marathon 2024 festival has unveiled that the legendary British band, Judas Priest, will be the headline act for their thirtieth event. Anticipation is already building for the summer festival in Dunaújváros, given the band's reputation for adrenaline-packed performances and their pivotal role in pioneering the heavy metal genre.

Return to Budapest

Marking their return to Budapest after their 2022 performance, Judas Priest is set to once again captivate the Hungarian audience with their unique blend of high-energy heavy metal. The band, active since 1969, has influenced generations of musicians and fans alike with their distinctive sound and has weathered numerous lineup changes throughout their illustrious career.

The First Heavy Metal Band

In a realm where defining genres can be contentious, lead singer Rob Halford remains firm in his conviction that Judas Priest was the first heavy metal band. This claim is supported by the fact that Tony Iommi, the revered guitarist of Black Sabbath, has often refrained from labelling his own band as heavy metal.

New Album on the Horizon

Adding to the excitement, Judas Priest has also announced the release of their new album, 'Invincible Shield,' due to drop on March 8, 2024. This means that festival goers can look forward to hearing fresh tracks alongside the band's classic hits.

The Rock Marathon 2024 Festival

The Rock Marathon Festival is scheduled to run from July 11-15, 2024, in Dunaújváros on Szalki Island. In addition to Judas Priest, the lineup includes notable bands like Annisokay, Destruction, and The 69 Eyes, promising a memorable experience for all attendees.