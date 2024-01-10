en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Judas Priest Ignites Anticipation with New ‘Panic Attack’ Music Video

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:03 am EST
Judas Priest Ignites Anticipation with New ‘Panic Attack’ Music Video

Legendary British heavy metal band and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Judas Priest, have lit the fuse of anticipation among their legion of fans with the release of a new music video for their single ‘Panic Attack.’ Integral to their forthcoming nineteenth studio album ‘Invincible Shield,’ the song and video herald the next chapter in the band’s enduring legacy.

Unleashing a ‘Panic Attack’

The ‘Panic Attack’ video, directed by Daniel Carberry, who has previously collaborated with artists such as Dua Lipa and Rise Against, presents an electrifying spectacle. The video weaves together footage from Judas Priest’s live performance at the ‘Power Trip’ festival held in Indio, California, in October of the previous year. The raw energy of the band’s on-stage presence, the pulsating crowd, and the potent sound of their new song create a compelling visual and auditory narrative.

‘Invincible Shield’ – A New Milestone

The single ‘Panic Attack’ serves as the vanguard to Judas Priest’s upcoming album ‘Invincible Shield,’ scheduled for release on March 8th. This album signifies a monumental moment in the band’s career, marking their nineteenth studio album. Fans are eagerly awaiting the album, available for pre-order in various collectible formats, including a limited-edition blue vinyl variant exclusively available via Revolver’s shop.

Continuing the Heavy Metal Legacy

The release of ‘Panic Attack’ and the forthcoming ‘Invincible Shield’ album heralds a thrilling year for Judas Priest and their fans. The band has also announced a world tour in 2024, kicking off in Glasgow on March 11th. The tour follows the album’s release, providing a platform for the band to showcase new material while revisiting their iconic past. With a history spanning five decades and a discography boasting over 50 million album sales worldwide, Judas Priest’s impact and influence in the world of heavy metal remain undeniable.

0
Arts & Entertainment Music United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
3 mins ago
Billy Morrison Announces New Solo Album 'The Morrison Project': A Fusion of Rock and Rap Legends
Renowned for his work as Billy Idol’s rhythm guitarist, Billy Morrison has thrilled fans with the announcement of his third solo album, ‘The Morrison Project’. Scheduled for release on April 19th, the album boasts a star-studded lineup of guest appearances, including rock and rap legends Ozzy Osbourne, Corey Taylor, Al Jourgensen, Steve Vai, DMC, Steve
Billy Morrison Announces New Solo Album 'The Morrison Project': A Fusion of Rock and Rap Legends
Saiee Manjrekar Spotted at Mumbai Football Ground, Fuelling Romance Rumors
17 mins ago
Saiee Manjrekar Spotted at Mumbai Football Ground, Fuelling Romance Rumors
Willem Dafoe's Gentleman Farmer Journey During Hollywood Actors’ Strike
18 mins ago
Willem Dafoe's Gentleman Farmer Journey During Hollywood Actors’ Strike
Bruno Mars to Stage His Largest Concert in Singapore at the National Stadium
4 mins ago
Bruno Mars to Stage His Largest Concert in Singapore at the National Stadium
Adire: A Nigerian Satirical Film Making Global Strides on Netflix
4 mins ago
Adire: A Nigerian Satirical Film Making Global Strides on Netflix
Freddie Freeman's Golden Globe Night: Baseball, Glamour, and an Unexpected Photobomb
15 mins ago
Freddie Freeman's Golden Globe Night: Baseball, Glamour, and an Unexpected Photobomb
Latest Headlines
World News
California Assembly Public Safety Committee Undergoes Major Overhaul: A New Direction in Sight
13 seconds
California Assembly Public Safety Committee Undergoes Major Overhaul: A New Direction in Sight
Zip World Spurs Local Tourism with 50% Discount Offer
25 seconds
Zip World Spurs Local Tourism with 50% Discount Offer
LSK President Eric Theuri Calls for Government Adherence to Constitutional Roles
2 mins
LSK President Eric Theuri Calls for Government Adherence to Constitutional Roles
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest and First Openly Gay Prime Minister
2 mins
Gabriel Attal: France's Youngest and First Openly Gay Prime Minister
Family Embraces Challenges and Support Amid Newborn's Down Syndrome Diagnosis
2 mins
Family Embraces Challenges and Support Amid Newborn's Down Syndrome Diagnosis
Walla Walla Public Schools Proposes Two Levies for Upcoming Ballot
3 mins
Walla Walla Public Schools Proposes Two Levies for Upcoming Ballot
Irish Government to Hold Constitutional Referendums: A Deep Dive into the Proposed Changes
3 mins
Irish Government to Hold Constitutional Referendums: A Deep Dive into the Proposed Changes
LA Knight: A Journey of Resilience and Ambition in WWE
4 mins
LA Knight: A Journey of Resilience and Ambition in WWE
Miami Trace Panthers Triumph Over Chillicothe Cavaliers, Extend Lead in FAC
5 mins
Miami Trace Panthers Triumph Over Chillicothe Cavaliers, Extend Lead in FAC
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
1 hour
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
5 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
5 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
5 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
7 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
7 hours
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
BGSU Innovates Campus Retail with Amazon's Just Walk Out Technology
8 hours
BGSU Innovates Campus Retail with Amazon's Just Walk Out Technology
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Urgent Call for Climate Action
9 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Urgent Call for Climate Action
Google's SEO Updates: Unraveling the Impact on Search Rankings and Online Visibility
9 hours
Google's SEO Updates: Unraveling the Impact on Search Rankings and Online Visibility

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app