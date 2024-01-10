Judas Priest Ignites Anticipation with New ‘Panic Attack’ Music Video

Legendary British heavy metal band and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Judas Priest, have lit the fuse of anticipation among their legion of fans with the release of a new music video for their single ‘Panic Attack.’ Integral to their forthcoming nineteenth studio album ‘Invincible Shield,’ the song and video herald the next chapter in the band’s enduring legacy.

Unleashing a ‘Panic Attack’

The ‘Panic Attack’ video, directed by Daniel Carberry, who has previously collaborated with artists such as Dua Lipa and Rise Against, presents an electrifying spectacle. The video weaves together footage from Judas Priest’s live performance at the ‘Power Trip’ festival held in Indio, California, in October of the previous year. The raw energy of the band’s on-stage presence, the pulsating crowd, and the potent sound of their new song create a compelling visual and auditory narrative.

‘Invincible Shield’ – A New Milestone

The single ‘Panic Attack’ serves as the vanguard to Judas Priest’s upcoming album ‘Invincible Shield,’ scheduled for release on March 8th. This album signifies a monumental moment in the band’s career, marking their nineteenth studio album. Fans are eagerly awaiting the album, available for pre-order in various collectible formats, including a limited-edition blue vinyl variant exclusively available via Revolver’s shop.

Continuing the Heavy Metal Legacy

The release of ‘Panic Attack’ and the forthcoming ‘Invincible Shield’ album heralds a thrilling year for Judas Priest and their fans. The band has also announced a world tour in 2024, kicking off in Glasgow on March 11th. The tour follows the album’s release, providing a platform for the band to showcase new material while revisiting their iconic past. With a history spanning five decades and a discography boasting over 50 million album sales worldwide, Judas Priest’s impact and influence in the world of heavy metal remain undeniable.