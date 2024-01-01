en English
Arts & Entertainment

Jr NTR Sets the Stage for ‘Devara,’ Announces Teaser Release Date

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:21 am EST
Jr NTR Sets the Stage for ‘Devara,’ Announces Teaser Release Date

On the cusp of the new year, Telugu cinema’s powerhouse, Jr NTR, stirred waves in the entertainment world, announcing the release date for the teaser of his upcoming film, ‘Devara,’ to be premiered on January 8. Simultaneously, a movie poster was unveiled, revealing an intense visual of Jr NTR aboard a boat on a tumultuous sea, setting an intriguing tone for the film. This announcement, coupled with a New Year’s greeting, has fanned the flames of anticipation among his loyal fan base.

‘Devara’: A Milestone Film for Jr NTR

Directed by Koratala Siva, ‘Devara’ unfolds in a coastal town, aligning with the maritime theme suggested by the movie poster. This film represents a significant landmark in Jr NTR’s career as his 30th film. Showcasing an ensemble cast, ‘Devara’ will be the South Indian film industry debut for Janhvi Kapoor. The film also stars Bollywood heavyweights such as Saif Ali Khan and Ramya Krishnan.

Anirudh Ravichander: The Melodic Pulse of ‘Devara’

Anirudh Ravichander, the mastermind behind the film’s music, echoed the excitement surrounding ‘Devara’ with his ‘YearOfFEAR’ message, hinting at a thrilling cinematic experience that awaits the audience. The pulsating score promises to enhance the movie’s atmospheric elements, complementing the plot’s dramatic undertones.

‘Devara’ Release: A Date with the Silver Screen

Backed by production houses Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, the film is scheduled for a grand release on April 5. As the countdown begins, the film industry and fans alike eagerly await the release of ‘Devara,’ ready to immerse themselves in a narrative enriched by remarkable performances and a captivating storyline.

Arts & Entertainment India
